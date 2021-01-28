Carnival Corporation Again Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced that for the fifth consecutive year it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

In total, Carnival Corporation has been recognized a total of eight times in the annual HRC Foundation CEI report, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. As the educational arm of the largest civil rights organization in the U.S., HRC Foundation is working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

"As a company with employees from nearly 150 countries, we fully embrace the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and we are committed to promoting a positive and empowering corporate culture for all of our shipboard and shoreside employees," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We believe that proactively building a diverse and inclusive workforce is not only the right way to operate, but it is also a business imperative that provides a competitive advantage. Our commitment to diversity of thinking across the organization fosters new perspectives and approaches to reaching our goals and drives continuous innovation that helps us better serve our guests and consistently exceed their expectations for an excellent vacation experience."

In its 19th year, the CEI evaluates U.S.-based companies and top law firms based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The sustained recognition from HRC over a multi-year period builds on recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity and inclusion. In January 2020, the company was named for the second consecutive year as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, along with being named to the media company's annual listing of America's Best Employers for Women for 2020. Most recently, Carnival Corporation was recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work, in addition to being named to 3BL Media's listing of 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2020.

As part of its broader corporate strategy that includes the company's top priorities of compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew members and communities it visits, Carnival Corporation fully embraces and values diversity and inclusion, a commitment that permeates every aspect of operations across the company and its nine cruise line brands.

The company's commitment is reflected in the diversity of its workforce, leadership and guests, and through its companywide sustainability goals for building a diverse and inclusive workforce, in addition to its ongoing record of supporting diversity, equity and inclusion around the world. This includes being actively engaged in supporting efforts by OUTBermuda and other LGBTQ community organizations to advocate for the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in Bermuda. Additionally, in 2020 Carnival Corporation was among the first companies to join the United Nations' Standards of Conduct for Business, a global campaign seeking to tackle discrimination against LGBTI people in the workplace and society.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

