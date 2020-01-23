Carnival Corporation Again Named Among America's Best Employers for Diversity

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, has been named for the second consecutive year as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 by Forbes Media, one of the world's top business news sources.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the annual listing of the best 500 U.S. employers for diversity in more than 20 industries was announced this week and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. In Forbes' third annual survey, Carnival Corporation was ranked the No. 1 employer in the cruise industry, No. 3 in the travel and leisure industry, and No. 77 overall among the 500 top employers with at least 1,000 employees.

"Diversity and inclusion are in our DNA and an important part of everything we do," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "With over 150,000 passionate employees representing nearly 150 countries, we know there is a compelling competitive advantage when we have people with different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences uniting around the common goal of providing great cruise vacations and consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests."

The exclusive listing of America's Best Employers for Diversity was determined based on an independent survey of more than 60,000 employees working for firms or institutions employing 1,000 or more people in their U.S. operations. Parameters considered in the study included age, gender equality, ethnicity, physical ability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning participants' own employer. Additionally, an index of objective and publicly available diversity key performance indicators (KPIs) were considered.

The ranking as a diversity leader is the most recent in a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its operations, including several independent commendations throughout 2019 on Forbes and Statista's annual listings of America's Best Employers for New Graduates, America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. Carnival Corporation also was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation with a perfect score for the third consecutive year in its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Most recently, the company was recognized for corporate social responsibility by Newsweek on its inaugural list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020.

Diversity and inclusion has long been a hallmark of Carnival Corporation's companywide operations, including under the leadership of Arnold Donald, who has served as CEO since July 2013. Working with the principle that diversity drives innovation, Donald has appointed numerous diverse and dynamic leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds into leadership roles as presidents of the company's cruise line brands and in key roles within global port and destination development, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and procurement.

In 2019, Carnival Corporation, its nine global cruise brands and members of its leadership teams earned nearly 600 recognitions and awards, recognizing excellence in the workplace and in key areas for exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacation experiences, including vacation value, cruise ships, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, itineraries and overall customer service.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 16 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

Related Links

www.carnival.com

