Carnival Corporation Again Named Among America's Most Responsible Companies

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, has been named for the second consecutive year by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021.

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc. – the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider – the annual listing of the top 400 most responsible U.S. companies was compiled from a detailed analysis of more than 2,000 public companies, honoring businesses that give back to the communities in which they operate and excel in corporate social responsibility and citizenship efforts.

In collaboration with Newsweek, Statista carried out a four-phase process to identify and score America's Most Responsible Companies, starting with a pool of over 2,000 public companies from 14 major industries and sectors in the U.S. The final honoree list was selected through a detailed analysis that covered three areas of corporate social responsibility – environmental, social and corporate governance – and included evaluation based on publicly available information on corporate social responsibility efforts and a survey of more than 7,500 U.S. residents to gather perceptions on each company.

"As a company, we fully embrace the importance of corporate social responsibility and strive to be an exemplary corporate citizen everywhere we operate in the world," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, whose U.S. brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "This outside recognition for our sustainability efforts from two highly respected organizations showcases the important progress we continue to make across our company. As we continue to invest in the future of sustainable tourism, we are focused on our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, being in compliance everywhere we operate and making a positive impact in the communities we visit around the world."

In addition to this corporate responsibility honor from Newsweek, Carnival Corporation has received a series of recognitions for its companywide operations, including 3BL Media's listing of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2020, marking the eighth time in the past nine years the company has been honored on the list. Most recently, Carnival Corporation was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work, in addition to several honors in 2020 from Forbes based on the publication's annual listings of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women.

These recognitions align with Carnival Corporation's top priorities of compliance, protecting the environment and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew members and communities it visits.

More details about Carnival Corporation's sustainability initiatives are included in the company's recent 2019 sustainability report available at CarnivalSustainability.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

