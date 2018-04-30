Carnival Corporation Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

This is the second consecutive year that Carnival Corporation was named as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality by HRC, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the U.S. Additionally, it is the fifth time the company has been recognized in the CEI report, which is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees.

"Being recognized by the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the U.S. underscores our ongoing commitment to equality, inclusion and diversity," said Jerry Montgomery, chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation, whose 10 industry-leading brands include some of the world's most popular and admired cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "This perfect score reflects our efforts to promote a positive work environment for our more than 120,000 employees from over 100 countries that work with great passion to provide extraordinary vacation experiences for our guests. Carnival Corporation actively supports equality, diversity and inclusion – a commitment that not only is a core value, but also promotes a productive environment for innovation and leadership that helps provide a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We are thrilled to continue to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign."

This honor aligns with Carnival Corporation's 2020 sustainability goals, including a commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce and providing all employees with a positive work environment and opportunities to build a rewarding career to further drive employee engagement.

The company has also shown support through:

Offering welcoming environments with LGBTQ cruises, onboard activities and special events, including hosting the 2017 Annual Seattle Men's and Women's Chorus Gala Dinner on Holland America Line;

Participating in the Florida Businesses for a Competitive Workforce coalition to end LGBTQ discrimination in the state's businesses;

Serving as a supporting member of the National LGBTQ Task Force and the San Diego LGBT Community Center through Holland America Line;

Participation and sponsorship of annual Pride events to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ organizations, including the Seattle Pride Parade and Southampton Pride; and

Partnering with equal opportunity champions such as the Human Rights Campaign, Executive Leadership Council, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, Catalyst, Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

Available online, the CEI has been the nation's preeminent benchmarking tool for LGBTQ equality in the workplace since 2002. This year, the top score was awarded on the basis of detailed criteria in four key categories: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; internal education and accountability metrics to promote LGBTQ inclusion competency; and public commitment to LGBTQ equality.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com, www.cunard.com, and www.fathom.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-earns-perfect-score-in-human-rights-campaigns-corporate-equality-index-300638443.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

Related Links

www.carnival.com

