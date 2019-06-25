Carnival Corporation Named Among America's 100 Best Corporate Citizens

MIAMI, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, was recently named among Corporate Responsibility Magazine's (CR Magazine) 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2019.

The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year and eighth time in the past nine years that Carnival Corporation has received the distinction in CR Magazine's 20th annual survey, which recognizes transparency and corporate governance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.



Carnival Corporation was one of the top-ranked leisure travel organizations honored in the survey, which uses the Russell 1000 Index of U.S. public companies as its base. The company's high score included being ranked in the top 50 for the category of employee relations, coming in at No. 43.



"Along with our 120,000 employees around the world, we are proud to once again be recognized by CR Magazine," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.



The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on the evaluation of all companies on the Russell 1000 Index according to 134 total corporate disclosure and performance factors in several categories. To compile the ranking, research is conducted by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, with all information obtained from publicly available resources.



For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 ranking visit: www.triplepundit.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the ranking, every company in the Russell 1000 is ranked according to 134 total ESG factors, emphasizing transparency and performance.



About Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine

3BL Media produces and publishes CR Magazine for CEO interviews, practitioner resources, and our annual ranking of U.S. companies and Responsible CEO of the Year awards. 3BL Media also produces 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands, our annual summit where corporate leaders share their 'why' and 'how' of sustainable business - held Oct. 29-30, 2019, at MGM National Harbor, outside Washington.



About 3BL Media

3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business, reaching 10+ million change-makers. Learn more here.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 104 ships with 243,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

