Carnival Corporation Named One of America's Best-Led Companies

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named as one of America's Best-Led Companies of 2021 by Inc., one of the world's most trusted business-media brands.

Compiled from a detailed analysis of more than 10,000 U.S. companies, Inc.'s inaugural listing recognized the top 250 best-led public and private companies in America based on leadership and management excellence. Companies were analyzed to identify standout organizations according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas, including performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia – was the only cruise-specific company recognized on the list. The full list of the Best-Led Companies of 2021 is available on Inc.'s website.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the best-led companies in America, and are proud of our talented and passionate team members," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "As a company, we make it a priority to provide a positive and supportive work environment for all our colleagues, guided by our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit and our shipboard and shoreside personnel."

The recognition from Inc. as one of the best-led companies in America builds on recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations. This includes several recent honors from Forbes based on the publication's listings of the World's Best Employers and the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2021, as well as America's Best Large Employers of 2021, Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 and America's Best Employers for Women in 2020.

Additionally in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The company was also recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

