Carnival Corporation Recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner, recognizing the company as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

Presented by Glassdoor, a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, the listing of the best 100 U.S. places to work honors the 2021 winners of the Glassdoor Employee's Choice Awards. The annual awards are based solely on employee feedback that was shared anonymously on Glassdoor over the previous year. In the award program's 13th year, Carnival Corporation ranked No. 58 overall among the 100 top U.S. large companies with at least 1,000 employees.

"The success of our company and nine global cruise line brands is a direct result of the commitment of our talented and passionate employees who are dedicated to consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "As a company, our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our crew and shoreside employees. On this foundation, we are committed to a positive, diverse and inclusive culture, and make it a priority to provide a supportive work environment operating with integrity, trust and respect for each other. This recognition underscores that commitment, and we are honored to be recognized as a best place to work for all of our employees."

The listing of the Best Places to Work was determined using company reviews from U.S.-based employees between October 2019 and October 2020 who elected to share anonymous feedback by completing a review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. In order to be considered for the annual list, employers were required to meet a minimum positive score for overall company rating on Glassdoor and meet a minimum number of ratings in eight separate workplace categories.

Based on feedback shared during the year-long period, the final list of 100 employers was compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and employer ratings were determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of reviews across workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, likelihood to recommend the employer to a friend and the six-month business outlook.

The ranking as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work is the most recent in a series of recognitions earned by Carnival Corporation, including honors in 2020 from Forbes based on the publication's annual listings of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women. Most recently, the company was recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies, in addition to being named to 3BL Media's listing of 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2020.

