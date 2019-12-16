Carnival Corporation Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility by Newsweek

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced it was recently named by Newsweek and analytics firm Statista to the inaugural list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020. Of the 300 organizations recognized as top-performing companies in corporate social responsibility in the U.S., Carnival Corporation was the highest ranked company in the cruise sector. The list was compiled from a detailed analysis of over 2,000 public companies, honoring businesses that give back to the communities in which they operate and excel in corporate social responsibility and citizenship efforts.

"We are always appreciative when respected outside organizations, such as Newsweek and Statista, recognize the progress we are making in our corporate social responsibility leadership," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We have 150,000 employees around the world who are dedicated to helping us make a positive impact in more than 700 ports around the world."

In collaboration with Newsweek, Statista carried out a four-phase process to score America's Most Responsible Companies, starting with a pool of over 2,000 public companies from 14 major industries and sectors in the U.S. The selection process for the final list of 300 honorees included screening publicly available information on corporate social responsibility efforts, a survey of 6,500 U.S. citizens to gather perceptions on each company, and a detailed analysis of relevant key performance indicators in the environmental, social and corporate governance fields.

The ranking as a leader in corporate social responsibility is the most recent in a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has won for its company wide operations, including several independent commendations during the year from Forbes in partnership with Statista. Most recently, Carnival Corporation was named by Forbes to their annual list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates for 2019. In April 2019, Forbes honored Carnival Corporation as among America's Best Large Employers for the second consecutive year, ranking in the top 100 companies and as one of the highest rated travel and leisure companies on the list. In January 2019, Carnival Corporation was named as one of the top companies in America on Forbes' annual list of Best Employers for Diversity for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Additionally, Carnival Corporation also was recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation with a perfect score for the third consecutive year in its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Carnival Corporation, its nine global cruise brands and members of its leadership teams earned more than 600 industry awards and recognitions in 2018, recognizing excellence in the workplace and in areas key to exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations, including vacation value, cruise ships, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, itineraries, nightlife and overall customer service.

