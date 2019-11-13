Carnival Corporation's CSMART Academy Earns SAFETY4SEA Training Award

"Along with sustainability, the safety and comfort of our guests and crew are the top priorities for all of us at Carnival Corporation and our nine global cruise line brands, and being recognized for a second consecutive year by SAFETY4SEA voters is a rewarding validation that we are running a world-class operation at CSMART Academy," said Truelove. "We have over 7,000 bridge and engineering officers who go through rigorous annual training and the cruise industry's first Continuous Development program, and we continue to make investments in advanced simulator systems, instructional tools and a world-class faculty – all of which support a role-based bridge and engineering management training curriculum, an approach never before implemented on such a large scale."

Added Truelove: "Our commitment to safety has created a culture of continuous professional development that expands the knowledge and skills of our bridge and engineering officers to continue meeting and exceeding the highest industry standards for maritime safety. That is a hallmark of Carnival Corporation, our cruise lines and the CSMART Academy, and we all appreciate the validation that comes with independent recognition from the SAFETY4SEA Awards."

The SAFETY4SEA EUROPORT Awards celebrate organizations demonstrating outstanding performance in fostering safety, excellence and sustainable maritime operations. Industry stakeholders are invited to submit cases for nominees, which are reviewed by the editorial board for SAFETY4SEA, a media outlet and social media platform that covers the shipping industry with a focus on safety and the environment.

Winners are then selected by an open vote on the SAFETY4SEA website. In its nomination, CSMART Academy, part of the company's Arison Maritime Center in Almere, Netherlands, was recognized for its consistently excellent performance and innovation as a world-class training center for safety, sustainability and operational excellence featuring the most advanced simulator equipment, technology and instructional tools, which emphasize critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making.

The 2019 SAFETY4SEA EUROPORT Training Award is the most recent recognition for the company's innovative safety training center. In addition to receiving the recognition in 2018, the CSMART Academy was named the world's first Center of Safety Excellence in June 2018 by DNV GL, the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

The CSMART Academy also recently launched a new interactive environmental training course, developed in partnership with the University of West Florida's (UWF) Innovation Institute. Part of advanced training for Carnival Corporation's environmental officers that must be completed starting in the third year of service and then required annually, the Environmental Excellence course incorporates UWF's specialization in challenge-based learning and CSMART Academy's deep knowledge of maritime training and advanced simulator capabilities to provide interactive instruction and continuous professional development for environmental officers across Carnival Corporation's nine global cruise line brands.

Staffed with one of the world's most experienced maritime training faculties, the CSMART Academy provides rigorous annual safety training for bridge and engineering officers responsible for the navigation and operation of the world's largest fleet of cruise ships from the corporation's nine cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

The CSMART Academy features four full-mission bridge simulators including bridge wings, four full-mission engine room simulators, eight smaller part-task bridge simulators, 36 part-task engine room simulators and a 176-room hotel for trainees. The facility's advanced simulators recreate scenarios, and provide education and training programs designed around 60 different seaports throughout the world. Scenarios include adjustments for sea conditions, ship traffic, aircraft interference, weather events and wildlife circumvention.

More details on the Arison Maritime Center and the CSMART Academy are available at www.csmartalmere.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 104 ships with 249,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 17 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

Related Links

www.carnival.com

