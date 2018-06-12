Carnival Corporation's OceanView™ Channel Features World Cup Host Countries with Launch of Themed Travel Programming

Starting June 13, travel and sports fans interested in knowing more about 2018 World Cup host Russia, and previous countries that have hosted the event can explore the themed collection on the OceanView streaming channel to watch episodes from ABC's "Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko," as well as NBC's "The Voyager with Josh Garcia." Additionally, the collection will include episodes from other Ocean Original programs, "Good Spirits" and "Local Eyes."

The new World Cup collection from OceanView will feature popular ports and destinations in Russia, along with examples of immersive shore excursions that showcase unique experiences and culture across the vast country. In addition to Russia content, the collection will feature previous host countries Italy (1934, 1990), Mexico (1970), France (1938, 1998), Uruguay (1930), Argentina (1978), Sweden (1958) and Spain (1982).

OceanView, which is also accessible on ships from the cruise leader's nine global cruise line brands, is the world's first over the top (OTT) digital streaming channel from a travel provider for completely free access on land and at sea to travel content for viewers across the globe. The original content is part of Carnival Corporation's focus on producing and broadly distributing engaging and compelling experiential content.

Carnival Corporation – the world's largest leisure travel company whose nine iconic cruise brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn – has created eight Ocean Original series, five of which have appeared on network or cable TV in the U.S., and two of which engage the growing Hispanic community in the U.S. These Ocean Original programs are part of the company's focus on expanding awareness of and increasing demand for cruising vacations. Three of its Ocean Original TV programs – "Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin," "The Voyager with Josh Garcia" and "Vacation Creation" – ranked as number one or two in their time slot during the inaugural season, and were recently honored with 14 Telly Awards.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing OceanMedallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.fathom.org, www.hollandamerica.com, www.princess.com, www.seabourn.com, www.aida.de, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.pocruises.com.au, and www.pocruises.com.

