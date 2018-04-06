Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019

"Our Cuba cruises have been met with phenomenal guest response since we began sailing to the island last year and we're thrilled to add yet another 20 voyages to this fascinating and sought-after destination," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The newly added five-day voyages on Carnival Paradise will depart Tampa on Saturdays and feature a day-long or a full day and overnight call in the Cuban capital of Havana, along with stops at tropical destinations Key West and Cozumel.

Carnival Paradise's new Cuba cruise schedule includes:

10, five-day cruises overnighting in Havana with a visit to Key West – departing March 2 , April 13 , May 25 , June 22 , July 6 , Aug. 3 and 17, Sept. 14 and 28 and Oct. 26, 2019 ;

with a visit to – departing , , , , , and 17, and 28 and ; Six, five-day voyages featuring a day-long call in Havana and a visit to Cozumel – departure dates include Jan. 5 , March 16 , May 11 , Aug. 31 , Nov. 9 and Dec. 7, 2019 ;

and a visit to Cozumel – departure dates include , , , , and ; Four, five-day sailings featuring day-long calls to Havana , Key West and Cozumel – departing Feb. 16 , June 8 , July 20 and Oct. 12, 2019 .

Guests sailing on Carnival's Cuba cruises can select from nearly 20 different shore excursion experiences that showcase the island's vibrant culture, majestic beauty and centuries-old architectural landmarks. A variety of Cuban-themed activities and entertainment, including the sizzling Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance Playlist Productions show, Havana-inspired deck parties, trivia contests and salsa lessons, are also offered. There's also an onboard Cuba expert who discusses the country's rich history and culture.

Carnival Paradise completed an extensive, multi-million-dollar refurbishment last month that added a spectacular water park, 38 new cabins, 98 balconies to existing staterooms, and an a host of exciting food and beverage concepts. New spaces include Guy's Burger Joint developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, the BlueIguana Cantina Mexican eatery, a new Camp Ocean marine-themed play area, a nine-hole miniature golf course, a Pixels-branded digital photo platform and enhanced retail offerings including boutiques from Pandora and Guess.

The visits to Havana comply with regulations of the U.S. Department of Treasury that permit travel operators to transport approved travelers to Cuba to engage in activities as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Foreign Assets Control. Carnival's shore excursions meet all U.S. government regulations and provide a convenient means for complying with the people-to-people requirements of cruises to Cuba.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 16-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

