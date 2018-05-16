Carnival Cruise Line Named 'America's Most Trusted Cruise Line' By Reader's Digest For Fourth Year In A Row

The Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Survey® is an independent, online survey conducted in partnership with Ipsos Connect. This year's survey polled 5,500 Americans nationwide who were asked to rate products they trust across 40 different categories in areas such as quality, value and reliability. Carnival received more votes than any other cruise line.

The full list of Reader's Digest Trusted brands is available on RD.com and can be found in the publication's June 2018 issue which goes on sale today.

"We take great pride in our distinction as America's Cruise Line so being named Reader's Digest Most Trusted Cruise Line for four years running is very gratifying and reaffirms our commitment to delivering our brand promise of providing fun, memorable vacations at a great value," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "This award is shared by our 40,000 dedicated employees both on board and ashore, who are truly the reason for our success," she added.

Carnival is continually updating and enhancing its onboard experience to meet the ever-changing needs of its guests. The line's newest ship, Carnival Horizon, which debuted in April, is a perfect example with innovations like the first-ever Dr. Seuss-themed water park – part of the line's exclusively partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises – as well as the Smokehouse Brewhouse with barbecue favorites created by Food Network star and longtime Carnival partner Guy Fieri along with four craft beers brewed on board.

The line has expanded its itinerary choices to include day-long and overnight calls in Havana, Cuba, with Carnival Paradise, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Victory, Carnival Triumph and Carnival Sunshine offering three- to eight-day voyages that visit the historic capital.

Carnival has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in its ongoing ship refurbishment program that has added a wide variety of popular food, beverage, entertainment, and activity choices across the fleet which appeal to its multi-generational customer base.

Continuing in its desire to be a good corporate citizen, Carnival and its employees support a broad range of philanthropic organizations. These include raising more than $16 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer and partnering with Operation Homefront on events and activities that fulfill the organization's mission of building strong, stable and secure military families. Last week, Carnival Corporation was named for the third year in a row as one of the top 100 corporate citizens in the U.S. by Corporate Responsibility magazine.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

