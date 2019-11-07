Carnival Cruise Line Partners With Uplift To Offer New Finance Option For Cruise Fans

MIAMI and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts at making a cruise vacation available to everyone, Carnival Cruise Line is partnering with Uplift to bring flexible pay-over-time options to Carnival guests. Instead of paying for the cruise at the time of booking, Uplift Pay Monthly gives Carnival's guests the freedom to finance their trip and pay over time.

With Uplift, vacationers can budget for their ideal trip by making low monthly payments for up to 24 months. Uplift continues to grow in popularity by providing consumers with an effective budgeting tool to lock in the best fares. Carnival's guests will be able to secure the ship, stateroom and itinerary of their dreams while having clarity on the total cost with a predetermined payment schedule and payment amounts.

Available through any Travel Advisor, carnival.com or via Carnival's call centers, Uplift Pay Monthly can be used by U.S. residents for all of Carnival's exciting voyages – from short getaways to the Bahamas and Mexico to longer vacations to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. Canadian residents will be able to use Uplift soon, as well.

"Carnival is already the most affordable vacation in cruising, and with Uplift, guests can enjoy the vacation of a lifetime by spreading the cost of their trip into affordable monthly payments," said Ken Tate, chief commercial officer for Carnival Cruise Line. "Uplift's unique zero money down option with up to 24 set monthly payments and its pure focus on travel made Uplift a natural choice for Carnival to partner with."

Uplift Pay Monthly seamlessly integrates into Carnival's existing booking and payment processes, making it easy for guests to receive an instant decision. There are no prepayment penalties and guests clearly see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking, enabling them to easily budget for their dream cruise vacation.

"Our mission is to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone," said Uplift President Rob Soderbery. "Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives, and today's consumers rightly demand more flexibility. We are thrilled to partner with Carnival Cruise Line and help more people enjoy a dream vacation."

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com . Carnival can also be found on: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more on Uplift, visit Uplift.com.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR .

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating two- to 16-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022. Carnival Cruise Line is certified as a Great Place to Work .

About Uplift

Uplift was founded by a passionate team of travel industry veterans to help consumers budget, buy and experience the travel they want. Pay Monthly seamlessly integrates into our partners' booking sites and payment processes to give travelers the freedom to finance their trip and pay over time. By reducing friction from the booking process, Uplift helps travel brands reach new customers and convert more business. Uplift's platform was purpose built for travel and Pay Monthly is offered by leading travel brands in the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Related Links

https://www.carnival.com

