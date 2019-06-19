Carnival Cruise Line Reveals More Mardi Gras' Culinary & Beverage Venues

These venues – which were previewed at an event yesterday in New York featuring an appearance by O'Neal – can be viewed in a new virtual tour here: https://youtu.be/8g8P5kBMqSs

"Great food and beverage experiences are at the core of any vacation, especially at Carnival. We always strive to provide our guests with the most diverse options possible, but the sheer variety of food and beverage venues on board Mardi Gras is unlike anything we've ever offered before," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our culinary and beverage teams continue to innovate, ensuring that we have an array of new and exciting options in addition to longtime Carnival favorites our guests love."

New Food and Beverage Concepts in Lido and Summer Landing Zones

Street Eats – This open-air eatery will bring the ready-to-eat nature of street food to the seas with three themed kiosks offering fried, steamed and plancha (skillet) delicacies. Representing a variety of global cuisines and located next to Seafood Shack, the quick, grab-and-go venue will offer a daily rotating menu. Small plates like empanadas or falafel will be available at the fried station; bao buns or siu mai at the steam outlet; and kebabs or satay at the plancha venue. And the best part – Street Eats' ever-changing options are free of charge.

Designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise, the new two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar is a twist on Carnival's popular poolside bar with playful, rum-based cocktails in an island-inspired atmosphere decked out with tiki heads, floral patterns and vibrant colors. Steps away from Guy's Burger Joint, guests can wash down hand-crafted burgers with refreshing cocktails – such as the Polynesian Punch, Red's Rum Runner Jumper and Jungle Bird – creatively presented in pineapples, souvenir tiki glasses and glasses with elaborate garnishes. The Watering Hole – Situated within The Patio at Summer Landing, The Watering Hole is modeled after a fun backyard gathering spot and is the perfect space for guests to unwind, grab a cocktail and enjoy sweeping sea views. The bar will boast a wide beer selection including Carnival's own canned and draft brews, as well as refreshing summer-inspired sips like the Watermelon Cooler and Tequila Sunset.

Big Chicken Restaurant by Shaquille O'Neal

Mardi Gras will also feature the second Big Chicken restaurant at sea created by Carnival Chief Fun Officer and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. Already winning over fans on land at its Las Vegas venue and debuting on Carnival Radiance in 2020, Big Chicken will be located aft on Lido Deck. The all-inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus will also give guests a glimpse into O'Neal's family traditions as all menu items will be developed and taste-tested by the star himself and based on his favorite recipes.

"Big Chicken is a labor of love featuring all of my favorite fried chicken recipes developed in tandem with my mom," said O'Neal. "Carnival is a great partner, and I am very excited to bring the largest Big Chicken at sea aboard the spectacular new Mardi Gras."

Additional Dining, Entertainment, Recreation and Relaxation Options

Mardi Gras takes Carnival's two-deck-high Lido zone to new levels with:

The largest Guy's Burger Joint in the fleet developed by Food Network personality Guy Fieri , New England-inspired Seafood Shack, Mexican-themed eatery BlueIguana Cantina, and the Lido Marketplace with an extensive array of international favorites;

, New England-inspired Seafood Shack, Mexican-themed eatery BlueIguana Cantina, and the Lido Marketplace with an extensive array of international favorites; Mid-ship Beach Pool and an infinity Aft Tides Pool with a bar, ample seating and sweeping ocean views;

Exciting entertainment such as legendary deck parties and Dive-in Movies at the Carnival Seaside Theater.

Designed as the ultimate chill spot for fun in the sun, Summer Landing will be home to:

An expansive outdoor deck area with an infinity pool and two whirlpools;

A sports bar featuring both indoor and outdoor television screens;

Hang-out space with cornhole, trivia, arts and crafts, dance classes and more;

Expanded Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse offering smoked-on-board favorites and an assortment of Carnival's ParchedPig craft beers brewed on site and developed by the line's in-house beverage team, as well as a large stage for live music.

Further details on other Mardi Gras features and themed zones will be announced in the coming months.

Mardi Gras' Inaugural Schedule

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, Mardi Gras is slated to enter service in Europe Aug. 31, 2020, before repositioning to New York for a series of voyages then shift to Port Canaveral for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises beginning in Oct. 2020.

