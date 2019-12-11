Carnival Panorama Officially Named By Wheel Of Fortune's Vanna White

Then, in a nod to her role on Wheel of Fortune, America's Game®, White turned a series of letters spelling out PANORAMA that triggered the release of a bottle of Moet champagne to officially name the ship.

"I'm incredibly flattered and honored to be the godmother of this ship." said White. "Naming Carnival Panorama was truly a special moment, and one I will never forget. I look forward to sailing on her in the future."

The festivities also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carnival Kitchen, a first-in-fleet culinary center that offers more than 15 different interactive cooking, baking and decorating demonstrations.

Joining Carnival President Christine Duffy at the ribbon cutting were Carnival's team of "Culinary All Stars" including Guy Fieri whose Burger Joint and Smokehouse Brewhouse are featured on Carnival Panorama, as well as Emeril Lagasse and Rudi Sodamin, who each will have new restaurants, Emeril's Bistro 1396 and Rudi's Seagrill, respectively, on the new Mardi Gras when it debuts next year.

"One of the things we are most proud of is the delicious food we offer across our fleet," said Duffy. "To celebrate Carnival Panorama's inaugural with our very own 'Feast of Fun' featuring our amazing culinary team both on board and through our partnerships really added to the celebration."

The grand opening of the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea was celebrated with Duffy and Sky Zone CEO Jeff Platt cutting the ribbon followed by the first participants checking out the high-flying action within the two-level, 3,000-square-foot facility.

The day included a return of the Carnival AirShip, a 128-foot-long blimp emblazoned with the line's Choose Fun tag line and concluded with a massive fireworks display that lit up the Long Beach sky.

Following an inaugural three-day cruise, Carnival Panorama will launch year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera service from Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 14, departing every Saturday on week-long voyages to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

