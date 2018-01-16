Carnival Triumph To Offer Diverse Schedule In 2019-20 With Four- To 14-day Sailings From New York, Fort Lauderdale, And Norfolk

"We're delighted to offer this unique schedule on Carnival Triumph which will operate an array of cruise durations and varied itineraries departing from three convenient homeports along the East Coast," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "With such an array of cruise choices vacationers have the opportunity to enjoy short, valued-packed getaways to tropical destinations to longer length departures visiting spectacular ports of call," she added.

Four- to 14-Day Cruises from New York

Carnival Triumph will offer the wide variety of itinerary choices from the Big Apple with four- to 14-day voyages departing in the summer and fall 2019 visiting beautiful destinations in Bermuda, The Caribbean, Canada and New England, as well as the unforgettable opportunity to visit the Panama Canal.

Five four-day "long weekend" Bermuda cruises depart May 23, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12, 2019, and offer guests a full day to experience the island while a six-day Bermuda cruise departs Sept. 16, 2019, and spends two full days at the island. An eight-day cruise departing June 24, 2019 offers two full days in Bermuda, as well as a stop in Grand Turk.

Three seven-day cruises will also be offered, departing Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 2019 and featuring day-long calls in throughout New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

Carnival Triumph's schedule from New York also includes two distinctly different exotic eight-day Caribbean itineraries: one featuring Grand Turk, San Juan and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic) with departure dates of July 2, 10 and 30, Aug. 7 and 27, Sept. 4, 2019, the other visiting San Juan, St. Thomas and Grand Turk and departing July 22 and Aug. 19, 2019.

There's also a 10-day exotic eastern Caribbean itinerary departing June 10, 2019, calling at San Juan, Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Grand Turk, as well as a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise that departs May 27, 2019, and includes the opportunity to visit the Panama Canal during a call in Colon (Panama), as well as visits to Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, Limon (Costa Rica), and Half Moon Cay. Guests sailing on Carnival Journeys cruises enjoy unique local dining and entertainment experiences and a number of shipboard enrichment activities.

Four- and Five-Day Cruises From Fort Lauderdale

As part of its new schedule, Carnival Triumph will offer a series of four- and five-day cruises from Fort Lauderdale in April 2019 and, following its summer schedule of cruises from New York, will also operate these itineraries from November 2019 through April 2020. Carnival Triumph will be the only Carnival ship to operate a short cruise itinerary from this port. On this route, four-day "long weekend" voyages depart Thursdays and visit Nassau and the private Bahamian destinations of Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays. Five-day sailings departing Saturdays call at Grand Turk, Nassau and Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays, while five-day voyages departing Mondays feature Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman.

Five- and Six-Day Cruises From Norfolk

Carnival Triumph's schedule will also include five- and six-day Bahamas voyages departing from Norfolk's Half Moone Cruise Center. Two five-day voyages will depart May 12 and 17, 2019 calling at Nassau and Freeport while six-day cruises depart May 6, and October 14 and 20, 2019, visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Freeport.

Wide Variety of Onboard Amenities

Carnival Triumph offers guest a wide variety of popular and exciting options, including Guy's Burger Joint developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Cantina Tequila Bar, and the BlueIguana Cantina serving authentic Mexican fare. The ship also features hundreds of balcony staterooms, as well as a luxurious health and wellness facility, complimentary children's programs for kids in three age groups, and a 214-foot-long cascading water slide.

Prior to the launch of this program, Carnival Triumph will undergo an extensive multi-million-dollar refurbishment that will add a variety of exciting food, beverage and entertainment innovations.

