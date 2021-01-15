Carolina Ballet and LeithCars.com Now Dancing Across Your Television Screen

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You usually find Carolina Ballet Soloist Courtney Schenberger and Principal Dancer Marcelo Martinez in the spotlight with performances like Swan Lake or The Nutcracker. For that they've earned standing ovations and national recognition. But now the Leith Automotive Group presents their leaps, lifts and grands jetés (big jumps) on television in a new series of commercials for LeithCars.com.

Carolina Ballet Soloist Courtney Schenberger and Principal Dancer Marcelo Martinez bring a Happy Dance to our screens in a new advertising campaign for LeithCars.com.

The spots showcase a Happy Dance – the result of getting more than expected for trading in your car. With dozens and dozens of dealerships, Leith can manage this. They find the one dealership that will pay you more.

The surprise and joy of getting a bigger check is aptly portrayed by classically trained dancers who take celebration to new heights. In fact, on the day of filming, their leaps of joy caused casual passersby to stop and applaud.

The new Leith Happy Dance Campaign starts Jan. 15 with 15-second spots that open and close station breaks. For further information, contact Mark Arsen at 919-832-3232.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for four years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com .

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Related Links

http://www.leithcars.com

