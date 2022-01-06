Carolinas AGC Announces 2022 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Charlie Wilson, C. T. Wilson Construction Company

Chair Elect: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty

Treasurer: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.

Vice Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Co.

Immediate Past Chair: Casey Schwager, King Asphalt, Inc.

CAGC President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Building Division Chair: Richard Kinard, Mashburn Construction Co.

Utility Division Chair: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC

Highway Division Chair: Jason Williams, Fred Smith Company

Specialty Division Chair: Jason Smith, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.

Supplier/Service Division Chair: Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency

Directors at Large

Jonathan Bivens, S. T. Wooten Corporation

Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.

William Cockerham, W.C. Construction Company, LLC

Appointed Directors

Andy Penry, Penry Riemann, PLLC

Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors, Inc.



Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For more information regarding the CAGC call 704/372-1450.

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)

SOURCE Carolinas AGC