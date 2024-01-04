Carolinas AGC Announces 2024 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2024 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.

Chair Elect: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company

Treasurer: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc., Charlotte NC

Vice Chair: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting

Immediate Past Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty

Highway/Heavy Chair: Lee Bradley, Blythe Construction, Inc.

Building Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction

Utility Chair: Kevin Moorhead, Don Moorhead Construction

Specialty Chair: Mark Muller, Wayne Brothers Companies

Supplier Chair: Matt Lilly, Bradley, LLP

At Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction

At Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction

At Large: Jonathan Bivens, S.T. Wooten Corporation

Specialty/Supplier Director: Sherita Evans, Southern Commercial Development

Young Leader Director: Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!



