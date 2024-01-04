Carolinas AGC Announces 2024 Board of Directors

04 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2024 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
Chair Elect: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company
Treasurer: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc., Charlotte NC
Vice Chair: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting
Immediate Past Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty
Highway/Heavy Chair: Lee Bradley, Blythe Construction, Inc.
Building Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction
Utility Chair: Kevin Moorhead, Don Moorhead Construction
Specialty Chair: Mark Muller, Wayne Brothers Companies
Supplier Chair: Matt Lilly, Bradley, LLP
At Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction
At Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction
At Large: Jonathan Bivens, S.T. Wooten Corporation
Specialty/Supplier Director: Sherita Evans, Southern Commercial Development
Young Leader Director: Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency
Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!
