Carolinas AGC Announces 2024 CAGC Foundation Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2024 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Officers:
Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard Construction
Chair Elect: Chad Webb, J. M. Cope Construction
CAGC Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
Immediate Past Chair: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
Treasurer: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Company
Secretary: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustees:
Scott Fant, Reeves
Ed Roper, NJR Construction
Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance
Fiorella Horna, Fiorella Consulting & Training Services
Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.
Elisabeth Kovacs, SC Manufacturers Alliance
Andrew Gardner, NC Community College System
Kristie Van Auken, NC Department of Public Instruction
Karl McCottry, SCDOT
Kate Daniels, Daniels and Daniels Construction
Kelsey Davis, WB Moore Company of Charlotte

Staff:
Betsy Bailey, CAE, COO, CAGC Foundation, Inc.

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

