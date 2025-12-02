Carolinas AGC Announces 2026 Board of Directors

News provided byCarolinas AGC
Dec 02, 2025, 07:23 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2026 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.
Chair Elect: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting
Treasurer: Paul Edwards, Reeves
Vice Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction
Immediate Past Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company
President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Highway-Heavy Chair: Aaron Bogner, Conti Civil
Building Division Chair: David Wise, Harper General Contractors
Utility Division Chair: Matt Bares, Chandler Construction Services
Specialty Division Chair: Daniel Poaps, Palmetto Concrete Services
Supplier Division Chair: Ben Babcock, Stay Alert Safety Services, Inc.
Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC
Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil
Director At-Large: Chris Stike, Sanford Contractors
Appointed Director: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC
Appointed Director: Emily Ellis, Holt Brothers Construction
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.
(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)
SOURCE Carolinas AGC
