Carolinas AGC Announces 2026 Board of Directors

News provided by

Carolinas AGC

Dec 02, 2025, 07:23 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2026 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members: 

Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Inc. 
Chair Elect: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting 
Treasurer: Paul Edwards, Reeves 
Vice Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction 
Immediate Past Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company 
President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC 
Highway-Heavy Chair: Aaron Bogner, Conti Civil 
Building Division Chair: David Wise, Harper General Contractors 
Utility Division Chair: Matt Bares, Chandler Construction Services 
Specialty Division Chair: Daniel Poaps, Palmetto Concrete Services 
Supplier Division Chair: Ben Babcock, Stay Alert Safety Services, Inc. 
Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC 
Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil 
Director At-Large: Chris Stike, Sanford Contractors 
Appointed Director: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC 
Appointed Director: Emily Ellis, Holt Brothers Construction 

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter ofAGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us atwww.cagc.org, Facebook,YouTube, X, andLinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here. 

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246) 

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Carolinas AGC Leaders Hit Capitol Hill to Push for Workforce Shortage Relief

Carolinas AGC Leaders Hit Capitol Hill to Push for Workforce Shortage Relief

The five officers of the Carolinas AGC Board of Directors joined Carolinas AGC staff in Washington, D.C. recently for AGC of America's National...
Carolinas AGC Announces the 2025 Top Young Leader Award Winners

Carolinas AGC Announces the 2025 Top Young Leader Award Winners

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2025 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics