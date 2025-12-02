Carolinas AGC Announces 2026 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2026 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.

Chair Elect: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting

Treasurer: Paul Edwards, Reeves

Vice Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction

Immediate Past Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company

President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Highway-Heavy Chair: Aaron Bogner, Conti Civil

Building Division Chair: David Wise, Harper General Contractors

Utility Division Chair: Matt Bares, Chandler Construction Services

Specialty Division Chair: Daniel Poaps, Palmetto Concrete Services

Supplier Division Chair: Ben Babcock, Stay Alert Safety Services, Inc.

Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC

Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil

Director At-Large: Chris Stike, Sanford Contractors

Appointed Director: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC

Appointed Director: Emily Ellis, Holt Brothers Construction

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)

