Carolinas AGC Announces Staff Updates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce that Sharrell Janvier has joined the CAGC staff as Grants & Training Director, and that Jacob Garmon has expanded his position to Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships.

Grants & Training Director

As of March 22, 2021, Sharrell Janvier, who played a key role in our CAGC Foundation's success with the $3.75 million PPE Grant received in the Fall of 2020, accepted a job as our Grants & Training Director. Her time and salary will be split 50/50 between the Carolinas AGC and the CAGC Foundation. With her extensive grants and management experience, Sharrell will be well-positioned to not only start and grow the grants aspect of this role but she will quickly add value in the education and training area. "We are excited about this new position and Sharrell will focus on ramping up our grants as well as our education and training efforts at a time when it looks like the sky is the limit,' said Dave Simpson, Carolinas AGC President & CEO.



Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships

As of April 1, 2021, Jacob Garmon, who previously served as Sales Executive for Suppliers & Sponsorships, will begin his new role of Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships. In this position, Jacob will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of CAGC's safety initiatives and activities, including the Annual HR & Safety Meeting, CAGC Safety Committee and the Alliance programs which CAGC has with the North Carolina and South Carolina Departments of Labor. He will also continue growing CAGC's meetings and events sponsorships and Supplier memberships, as well as oversee the CAGC Supplier Committee. Bill Stricker, who previously oversaw CAGC's Safety program, will continue his focus as the Director of Utility Division & NCCER Administration.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For more information regarding the CAGC call 704/372-1450.

Media Contact:

Lori McGovern

704/222-8246

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Related Links

http://www.cagc.org

