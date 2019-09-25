Carolinas AGC Earns AGC Chapter of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) has received the AGC of America Chapter of the Year Award in the large/over $2.5M category. This is the second win for CAGC, also capturing the title in 1999. (Most chapters—89 in total—never win Chapter of the Year once, let alone twice!)

The AGC of America Chapter of the Year Award recognizes chapters that have developed outstanding programming and excelled at achieving tangible accomplishments during the calendar year. Chapters are recognized in three categories: small (under $1M); medium ($1M – under $2.5M); and large (over $2.5M).

Examples of what made CAGC stand out in 2019 include:

The major expansion of the Build Your Career program

Big wins in the legislative arenas which positively impacted the construction industry

Growth in the CAGC Young Leaders group

More than ninety events with record-breaking attendance

New diversity initiatives

Growth in the CAGC budget

Relocation of our Charlotte office to better-suited space for the needs of our members and staff.

AGC President Dirk Elsperman presented CAGC President and CEO Dave Simpson and CAGC Executive Committee Members Paul Mashburn, Casey Schwager, Charlie Wilson and Mark Johnnie, with the distinguished award during the 2019 National and Chapter Leadership Conference on Monday, September 23rd, at the AGC Chapter Awards Dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC.

"What a great honor and team effort by our CAGC Board of Directors, our Foundation Trustees, our staff and our 800-company member family," said Simpson regarding the distinguished award.

We're grateful to our members who support CAGC's initiatives, participate in our programs, and make the Carolinas' construction industry such an amazing environment to work in.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For more information contact Lori McGovern, Director of Membership, 704/372-1450 ext. 5227.

