Carolinas AGC General Contractor Members Honored Nationally

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to Carolinas AGC (CAGC) members who received national honors, 2026 AGC Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA) and 2026 AGC Baldwin Group Build America Awards, at the 2026 AGC of America Convention in Orlando, Florida in March.

Construction Safety Excellence Awards

The purpose of the CSEA is to nationally recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control.

First Place Building Division: Over 1.5 Million Hours: Holder Construction

Second Place Building Division: Over 1.5 Million Hours: Messer Construction Co.

Third Place Building Division: 250,000 - 650,000 Hours: Hood Construction Company, Inc. Third Place Building Division: 115,000 - 250,000 Hours: Mashburn Construction

First Place Heavy Division: 300,000 - 1 Million Hours: KWest Group, LLC

Second Place Heavy Division: 300,000 - 1 Million Hours: McLean Contracting Company

Third Place Highway & Transportation Division: Over 1 Million Hours: Herzog Contracting Corp.

First Place Utility Infrastructure Division: Under 500,000 Hours: Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC

Third Place Specialty Division: Under 175,000 Hours: Palmetto Rock Services

Baldwin Group Build America Awards

The Build America awards honor AGC members who build the nation's most impressive construction projects ranging across the building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions.

Construction Management — Renovation ($126 Million or More)

Project: Neuse River Resource Recovery Facility Bioenergy Recovery Project

Company: Crowder Construction Company

Construction Management — New ($126 Million or More)

Project: Universal P903 – How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

Company: Hensel Phelps

Construction Management — New ($76 Million to $125 Million)

Project: Kiewit Hall | College of Engineering | University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Company: Kiewit Building Group Inc.

Construction Management — Civil

Project: Redmond Technology Station (RTS) Pedestrian Bridge

Company: Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

Federal & Heavy — New or Renovation

Project: BAE Jacksonville Ship Repair Facility Shiplift Drydocking Complex

Company: Kiewit Infrastructure South Co.

Building New or Renovation (Student Housing)

Project: Kinetic Student Housing Tower

Company: Balfour Beatty

Building New or Renovation ($76 Million to $125 Million)

Project: University of Washington Interdisciplinary Engineering Building

Company: Hensel Phelps

"We are very proud of our Carolinas AGC members who were recognized nationally for all they're doing for safety as well as building the best projects. And, as always, the number one priority in construction is safety – hands down," said Dave Simpson, Carolinas AGC President & CEO.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, www.cagcfoundation.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.

Contact:

Lori McGovern

[email protected]

SOURCE Carolinas AGC