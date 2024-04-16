Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville Celebrates 20 Years of Service

PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville celebrates its 10th anniversary, as well as 20 total years of providing long-term acute care services to its community.

Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville is located in the heart of Charlotte, NC, resides on the campus of Atrium Health Pineville, and is part of Community Hospital Corporation's family of hospitals. Plano-Texas based CHC owns eight long-term acute care hospitals, as well as manages and consults with LTACHs nationwide.

Community Hospital Corporation logo

"We are excited to reach this milestone of service to our community," said Derek Murzyn, Market CEO, Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville, who has served as executive leader since 2016. "The hospital has been extremely fortunate for its referral partners and dedicated and talented team who embrace a culture of compassionate care for patients with medically complex and fragile conditions."

The LTACH operates 40 patient beds and has staff with tenure as long as 20 years. Collaboration with dedicated area providers creates a close, interdisciplinary approach to caring for individuals, while involving patients' family members in care planning. "We are excited for this collaboration to continue, as the hospital further establishes a dependable and valuable resource for the community," Murzyn added.

Join The Celebration

A special 10-Year Anniversary Celebration and tour of Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville is planned for Thursday, April 18, 2024, 4 pm - 7 pm. The public is invited. The facility address is 10648 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville has achieved Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) Center of Excellence awards in Long Term Acute Care, Respiratory Therapy, and Nursing Services, and is one of seven hospitals nationwide to earn all three designations – a testament to the team's hard work and professionalism.

"With innovations in care delivery and team dedication, we look forward to continuing to restore health and improve patient outcomes in the years ahead," Murzyn said, adding, "The hospital's leadership and support from its staff, CHC, community leaders, referral partners and other stakeholders have played an integral role in our success."

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE. Visit https://chc.com/.

CONTACT: Anne Block

[email protected]

972-943-6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation