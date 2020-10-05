Caroll H. Neubauer Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

"I have known the Water Street team for years and long-admired their strategic focus on building leading health care companies that make valuable contributions to our industry. This is what I love to do and how I want to invest my time. Becoming part of the Water Street team to contribute to this endeavor was the clear choice for my next career step," said Mr. Neubauer.

Mr. Neubauer augments Water Street's team of senior health care executives and investment professionals. During his tenure with B. Braun, Mr. Neubauer:

served for 29 years on the Global Management Board of the B. Braun Group of Companies where he helped grow annual revenue from approximately $1 billion to more than $8 billion ;

led the company's North American operations for 24 years, where he oversaw its steady growth from $247 million in annual revenue to more than $2 billion and 8,000+ employees;

transformed B. Braun USA into a leader in infusion therapy and pain management.

In addition to his many accomplishments at B. Braun, Mr. Neubauer has advanced important change in the health care industry. He spearheaded with other industry leaders the initiative that achieved the successful repeal of the U.S. medical device tax in 2019. He has served for more than 15 years as a member of the board of directors for The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed). Mr. Neubauer also has served as the chairman of the German American Chamber of Commerce New York for over 10 years, initiating programs to benefit transatlantic relations and health care communities in the U.S. and Europe. In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Neubauer was awarded the German Federal Cross of Merit in 2015. He also was honored with the MedTech Leadership Award from Life Sciences Pennsylvania in 2020.

"Caroll is a highly esteemed health care leader who we have had the pleasure of knowing for many years. In addition to his long list of professional accomplishments, we have always admired Caroll's personable leadership style and unrelenting passion for growing businesses that make a difference in patients' lives. Caroll's experience, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, complements our team and will further our goal of building market-leading companies," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Water Street has completed more than 115 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 30+ market-leading healthcare companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

