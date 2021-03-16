Carol's Daughter Declares First-Ever National Curl Crush Day And Celebrates With Two New Additions To Coco Créme Curl Collection

As a natural hair pioneer, hair care and self-love are at the heart of Carol's Daughter, yet for many Black women the emotions tied to their hair is complex. In fact, the survey* revealed that while 74% of women either like or love their hair, 75% have wished for a different texture. Being a brand that caters to every kind of curl, this movement aims to remind women that your hair is your crown, so today and everyday hereafter, crush on your curls and wear them with pride!

"Growing up, my mother taught me to be happy with the hair on my head and to take care of it. I may be an introvert in life, but I have been bold when it comes to my hair. I've had locs, braids, wraps, weaves and have done the 'big chop' about four times in my life and in all that I've learned that all my hair wants is for me to love and care for her, so I do," explains Carol's Daughter Founder, Lisa Price.

As part of the National Curl Crush Day celebration, Carol's Daughter is expanding its award-winning, fan-favorite Coco Crème Curl Collection with two new, versatile styling products to keep your curls more hydrated, bouncy and softer than ever. With the Curl Perfecting Water Coco Mist and Curl Shaping Cream Gel , you can rock your wash-and-go whenever, wherever with the perfect balance of control and care, leaving hair healthy and curls moisturized with a natural hold that lasts all day!

"In celebration of loving our hair and being our own Curl Crush, I am thrilled to announce the new additions to the Coco Crème collection because they are like a love letter to your curls. They offer you the blend of styling power to keep your curls popping, coupled with the intense moisture and hydration your hair craves," says Lisa Price.

Coco Créme Curl Perfecting Water Coco Mist

The Curl Perfecting Water Coco Mist is a versatile styling, micro-fine spray that instantly activates, and controls curls and coils to perfect their natural pattern. Blended with naturally-derived styling ingredients such as Coconut Water, Mango and Papaya, it keeps curls and coils feeling instantly soft, intensely moisturized and bouncy with frizz- controlled body in just a few spritzes. It also sets wet curls with soft, flexible hold or re-wets & revives curls to extend your style between washes.

Coco Créme Curl Shaping Cream Gel

The Curl Shaping Cream Gel has a lightweight, conditioning formula that gives you the perfect wash-and-go as it shapes and defines curls with soft, natural hold. Generously sized to maximize usage, a little goes a long way to moisturize strands, enhance shine and control frizz without crunch, flakes or residue. It is also blended with hair-loving ingredients like Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk, Mango Butter and Murumuru Butter.

Both products are vegan and free of silicones, parabens, petrolatum, mineral oils and artificial colors. For the full experience**, pair them with our signature Coco Crème Sulfate Free Shampoo, Creamy Conditioner, or you can try them on twists and braidouts for crushworthy curls!

The Curl Perfecting Water Coco Mist (8.45 fl oz) & Curl Shaping Cream Gel (16floz) are available for $11.99(SRP) at CarolsDaughter.com , Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

National Curl Crush Day – March 16

Join Carol's Daughter on National Curl Crush Day, March 16, by sharing a picture of your gorgeous curls using hashtag #CurlCrush and tagging @carolsdaughter for a chance to receive a Curl Crush kit with the latest products.

*Survey conducted in February 2021, amongst 100 Black women.

** The Coco Crème range, for very dry and curly hair, also includes a Shampoo, Conditioner, Mask, Butter, Styling Gel and Styling Spray that help deeply moisturize, soften and restore shine to hair.

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES:

[email protected] / Sweta Shah

Meta Title National Curl Crush Day - Coco Cream Curls - Carol's Daughter Meta Description As part of the National Curl Crush Day celebration, Carol's Daughter is expanding its Coco Crème Curl Collection with Coco Mist and Curl Shaping Cream Gel!

SOURCE Carol's Daughter