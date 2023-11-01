CAROL'S DAUGHTER EXPANDS 'LOVE DELIVERED' DOULA GRANTS IN NEW ORLEANS

News provided by

Carol's Daughter

01 Nov, 2023, 11:23 ET

Entry period for pro bono doula services for NOLA moms in need is open now

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their 3-year commitment to improve Black Maternal Health outcomes, Carol's Daughter is expanding the Love Delivered initiative's aims by funding additional doula support for families in need. In partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation, Carol's Daughter provides doula service grants for families living in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC., and now New Orleans. Starting today, pregnant, and recently postpartum Black mothers and birthing people can apply for a grant to be matched with a Mama Glow trained doula.

Continue Reading
CAROL’S DAUGHTER EXPANDS ‘LOVE DELIVERED’ DOULA GRANTS IN NEW ORLEANS
CAROL’S DAUGHTER EXPANDS ‘LOVE DELIVERED’ DOULA GRANTS IN NEW ORLEANS

"We know that access to doula care can be a challenge to many. Through our partnership with Mama Glow Foundation, we have provided doula services for families in need and we are proud to extend the program's reach to the city of New Orleans," says Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter.

According to The World Health Organization, Louisiana has one of the highest maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the country, exceeding the national average.

"The City is grateful to Carol's Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation for their investment in New Orleans families," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "The 'Love Delivered' initiative helps provide safe and healthy reproductive care, and this investment will have an immediate impact on women and children throughout our city. These innovative partnerships are how we will continue to meet our people where they are and improve the health and well-being of our mothers, infants, and families."

Now in its third year, Love Delivered program milestones include:

  • Providing 70+ doula grants for Black birthing people in need
  • Engaging and informing over 300,000 people about Black Maternal Health through events, education and webinars
  • Developing the Birthing While Black Prep Guide, a 65-Page Mobile Resource for Black expectant families
  • Reaching 4.8 billion people through digital advocacy

Love Delivered is the Black Maternal Health initiative established by Carol's Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, Latham Thomas. It was created to empower, support, and equip Black women and birthing people and the greater community to advocate for their health and wellness by providing expanded access to doula services, resources for families, birth workers, partners, and allies to be well-informed in supporting positive birthing experiences.

 Join Carol's Daughter in the movement for Black Maternal Health. Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and if you or a loved one are in need of a doula, please apply here. Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter
In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.
      -       Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation
Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy, and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Mama Glow
Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Savannah Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Carol's Daughter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.