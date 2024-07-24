CAROL'S DAUGHTER LOVE DELIVERED DEBUTS BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH ADVOCACY TRAINING VIDEOS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MAMA GLOW FOUNDATION

''The new training videos provide our community with a straightforward and actionable education to combat the crisis,'' stated Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price. ''Our goal in this work is to leaving a lasting positive impact on generations of Black women to come.''

The advocacy videos capture the vision and mission of the Love Delivered Initiative. Now in its fourth year, the Love Delivered program remains dedicated to facilitating access to doula care for Black birthing people and fostering heightened awareness of the Black maternal health crisis in the United States. The goal of #BumpDay is to raise awareness and support so that every mom gets the help she needs to deliver a healthy start in life for the baby she loves, regardless of the color of her skin, where she lives or her ability to pay.

The training program features leading voices in maternal health equity, OB/GYN physicians, public health and policy makers and those on the front lines providing midwifery, nursing and doula and birth work services. These training videos highlight the realm of advocacy, and offer support to birthing individuals at every stage.

''Collaborating with Carol's Daughter on the Love Delivered program over the last four years has been very rewarding and worthwhile,'' says Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas. ''The introduction of these new training videos will continue to support the birthing community and provide the educational tools needed to positively impact lives of birthing people who are at risk of experiencing discrepancies in maternal health and care.''

In support of the Mama Glow Foundation's mission to improve the experience of maternal health for birthing people everywhere, Carol's Daughter partnered with CVS Health earlier this year to provide an additional financial contribution of $32,000 towards their commitment to funding doula support for Black families in need.

Families in NYC, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Orleans and DC who are pregnant or recently postpartum can apply to receive doula services through the grant program HERE .

Current Love Delivered programming includes:

Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families

Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences

Love Delivered self-care deliveries, including a partnership with the New York-Presbyterian Dalio Center for Health Justice that began in 2022. After an initial donation of Carol's Daughter hair products in Obstetrics and Pediatrics at the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist campus, the health system is currently distributing an additional 25,000-45,000 kits across the enterprise.

Join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health. Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and learn more. Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com

Media Contact:

Savannah Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Carol's Daughter