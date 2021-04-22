Carol's Daughter "Raises The Bar" With Their Most Eco-Friendly Product Ever, The Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar

The Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar is our first sulfate-free shampoo bar concentrated with moisturizing butters that gently massages the scalp upon application as it cleanses without stripping hair of its essential oils.

The nourishing formula also lasts 2X longer than traditional shampoo, with one bar lasting up to 30 washes! It is also small enough to take anywhere, and ideal as you start to think about traveling and visits to the gym.

"What I really love is that it's super gentle, has great slip and is made with hair-loving ingredients like Shea Butter, Lavender and Jojoba Oil. And though using a bar may take a little getting used to, it's a really small change in your routine that supports the environment, while still giving your hair all the things it loves and needs to be healthy and strong," explains Carol's Daughter Founder and Beauty Pioneer Lisa Price. "In the past, shampoo bars have gotten a bad rep as messy, drying and not good enough for our hair, but I promise you, this bar is EVERYTHING. I also love that we are able to offer our consumers a more eco-conscious option and will be doing more of that in the future."

Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar (4 oz / MSRP 10.99)

Upon application, the solid formula transforms into a rich, creamy lather and rinses clean without a waxy residue leaving the hair feeling moisturized and healthy-looking with natural shine. Follow with the Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Conditioner for best results.

As part of the brand's continued commitment to sustainable practices, Carol's Daughter will be phasing in 100% PCR** packaging on Black Vanilla Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Conditioner by the end of 2021. Plus, the Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo Bar is free of sulfates, parabens, silicones and artificial colors.

Find the shampoo bar for a limited time only exclusively on CarolsDaughter.com beginning in April 2021.

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

*vs. our 12oz Black Vanilla shampoo bottle and pump

** Post Consumer Resin

