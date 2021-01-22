Carol's Daughter Remixes Wash Day With New, Breakthrough Products

Since its introduction, the Wash Day Delight Water-To-Foam Shampoo has changed the game and quickly became a cult favorite with dedicated fans looking for more ways to love their wash day. Never one to hold back, Carol's Daughter has delivered the Wash Day Delight Jelly-To-Cream Conditioner with Aloe for instant moisture and tangle melting technology AND the full regimen with Rose Water for petal-soft hydration, hair blooming with shine and gentle scalp care.

"This time in quarantine has taught us a few things, like how important it is to REALLY care for our hair in between salon visits and also, how valuable time is," explains Carol's Daughter Founder Lisa Price. "For African-American women, when it comes to our hair, less tangles, and more moisture, shine and softness are a must. Not only do these products provide that, but they truly cut down on time during wash day so you can get back to the things that truly matter. Trust me, one wash changes everything!"

Wash Day Delight Jelly-To-Cream Conditioner with Aloe + Glycerin

The jelly-to-cream formula, infused with Aloe and Glycerin transforms into a nourishing cream to envelop the hair from roots to ends, deeply condition with intense moisture and melt away tangles instantly. It easily spreads through hair, providing perfect slip so curls glide past each other, minimizing tangles, and untying knots, so you can detangle in less time. (20 fl oz)

Wash Day Delight Water-To-Foam Shampoo + Wash Day Delight Jelly-To-Cream Conditioner with Rose Water

The revolutionary Water-To-Foam Shampoo and Jelly-To-Cream Conditioner are now also available with Rose Water for a delicate cleanse and weightless hydration. Just like the original that started it all, the shampoo's targeted applicator helps the liquid formula instantly flow through hair providing easy scalp access. It quickly rinses clean and the rose water adds a layer of hydration for happy, clean hair. (16.9 fl oz/20 fl oz)

The Wash Day Delight line is made with everything your hair will love---it's vegan and contains no parabens or artificial colors. The new innovations are available at CarolsDaughter.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and retailers nationwide starting at $10.99.

Stay tuned for even more exciting news from Carol's Daughter coming in 2021.

*We consider an ingredient to be naturally derived if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still remains greater than 50 percent of its molecular structure from its original natural source.

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES:

[email protected] | Dominique McDonald

SOURCE Carol's Daughter

Related Links

https://www.carolsdaughter.com/

