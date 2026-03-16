Carolwood Estates launches its 2025 Annual Report

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolwood Estates has launched its 2025 Annual Report shedding light on the firm's incredible performance over the last calendar year. Carolwood was involved in five of the seven highest brokered residential sales in Los Angeles in 2025, handling 71% of all brokered transactions with a sales price above $50 million.

Carolwood Estates has launched its 2025 Annual Report, available now on Issuu. The star-studded boutique firm repped both sides of the two highest residential deals in Los Angeles of the year helping maintain a dominant market share of the $50 million+, $20 million+ and $10 million+ residential markets in prime L.A. year-over-year. Carolwood closed $5 billion in sales in 2025, $1.5 billion (30%) of which was conducted off-market.

Topping the list was a pair of $110 million deals. The first was a former tech CEO's purchase of the former Spelling Manor in Holmby Hills. Carolwood's CEO and Co-Founder Drew Fenton represented the seller while Linda May represented the buyer.

The second was Australian billionaire James Packer's purchase of the fully re-imagined 630 Nimes Road in Bel Air (formerly known as Le Belvedere, the childhood home of models Gigi and Bella Hadid). Drew Fenton represented Packer on the buy-side, while the seller was represented by Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick, alongside David Parnes and James Harris.

The pair of deals tied as the highest residential sales of the year in LA County and ranked as two of the ten highest sales of the year in the nation per the Wall Street Journal. The deals also topped the ten highest residential sales in Los Angeles of the year as compiled by The Real Deal, of which Carolwood represented six (60%) of them.

In 2025, Carolwood also represented the two highest sales in Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills, three of the five highest sales in Trousdale and Bel Air, two of the three highest sales in the Palisades, five of the ten highest on-market sales in Brentwood, and four of the five highest on-market sales in Los Feliz.

Carolwood's agents represented the highest residential sales of the year in not just LA County, but in the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Outpost Estates, Little Holmby, Beverly Grove, Mount Olympus, and Manhattan Beach.

The firm's unrivaled pool of diverse talent of some 200 elite agents has helped Carolwood to achieve a dominant 27% market share of the $20 million+ residential market and a leading 24% market share of the $10 million+ market in the prime neighborhoods of Los Angeles, with a sales volume of $5 billion. Of that total, $1.5 billion (30%) was conducted off-market.

The $5 billion figure represents a massive 156% increase year-over-year for the firm. Since its inception in November 2022, Carolwood has closed over $10 billion in sales.

Carolwood's associates closed 115 sides priced $10 million and above in 2025 over a third (34%) of those deals being conducted in-house with fellow associates at the brokerage. Not exclusive to just luxury, the firm closed over $1 billion worth of transactions priced $4 million and below in 2025, a 54% increase year-over-year.

Carolwood maintains an estimated $3.5 billion in current inventory, $1.3 billion of which is held off-market. The firm announced its in-house pocket listing app available exclusively spring of last year.

Carolwood continued to bring iconic properties to the market in 2025 including a $135 million trophy property by developer Ardie Tavangarian, a $40 million Brentwood property by Getty Center designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, a pair of Calle Vista properties owned by media mogul Byron Allen, the Kallis-Sharlin Residence by beloved mid-century architect Rudolph Schindler, and Babyface's famed Studio A at Brandon's Way (where stars such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and more recorded hits).

Finally, Carolwood proudly became the new exclusive Los Angeles affiliate of Knight Frank this past January. Knight Frank is the leading independent global property consultancy, serving as their clients' partners in property for 130 years. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 21,500 people operating from 600 offices across 50 territories. The group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants.

Carolwood adds the ability to attract prospective buyers globally to its inventory of Los Angeles-area luxury properties. Knight Frank, meanwhile, gains a fast-rising boutique brand as a U.S. partner.

The full report is available now on Issuu.

SOURCE Carolwood Estates