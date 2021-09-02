Carolyn Bellisio Joins NICB As Chief Financial Officer

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces Carolyn Bellisio as the association's new Chief Financial Officer.

"After a rigorous recruitment and interview process, we are pleased to bring Carolyn onto the NICB team," said David Glawe, NICB's president and CEO. "With more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and impressive financial and leadership experience, Carolyn is the ideal choice to fill this critical role in our organization."

Prior to joining NICB, Bellisio was Vice President and Technology Chief Financial Officer at Liberty Mutual Insurance. In this capacity, she was responsible for the management and reporting of a $1.9 billion annual technology budget. This included leading the team responsible for budgeting, planning, forecasting, and analysis for Liberty Mutual's global technology spend and investments as well as optimizing technology costs and contracts and providing technology cost transparency.

"I am excited to join NICB and use my leadership, finance, and technology experience at a not-for-profit organization that is in a pivotal position to utilize data and technology to reduce crime that impacts policyholders and society at large," said Bellisio.

Bellisio joined Liberty Mutual in 1999. During her tenure, she held several financial and leadership roles of increasing responsibility in the technology organization, including in Commercial Market Risk Services, Enterprise Resource Management, IT Training & Development, Liberty International Underwriters, Global Specialty IT, and lastly in her CFO role for the technology organization.

Prior to Liberty Mutual, Bellisio worked in New York City for LD&P, an international advertising agency, Chase Manhattan Bank, and Lehman Brothers, in increasingly responsible financial, operations, and leadership roles.

Bellisio holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business, a Master's Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of New Hampshire. She was also recognized for her participation in Leading and Managing Globally, an Executive Education Program with Yale School of Management, IMD Business School, and ExecOnline, Inc.

While at Liberty Mutual, Bellisio was actively engaged in Liberty's Women's employee resource group with a concentrated focus on their Women in Technology (WiT) chapter as well as an Executive Sponsor of their Leading and Empowering Asian and Ally Professionals resource group.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through Intelligence & Analytics, Learning & Development, and Strategy, Policy, & Plans. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies, rental car agencies, auto auctions, and self-insured entities. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Related Links

www.nicb.org

