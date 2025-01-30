Carolyn Weinberg Joins BNY as Chief Solutions Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Weinberg as its Chief Solutions Innovation Officer.

Ms. Weinberg will join the company on February 3 and be a member of the BNY Executive Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Carolyn to BNY," said Robin Vince, Chief Executive Officer. "Fostering BNY's culture of innovation and curiosity is essential, and Carolyn's breadth of experience in product innovation, development and commercialization will enhance our ability to quickly grasp and cater to the biggest trends in capital markets."

"Finding new ways to leverage platforms and data to create client-centric solutions is a growing part of what BNY's strategic pillar – be more for our clients – means," said Ms. Weinberg. "I am excited to be working closely with teams across the company to help imagine and commercialize new products and solutions that meet client needs."

Ms. Weinberg joins BNY from BlackRock, where she most recently served as Chief Product Innovation Officer and led product innovation, development and commercialization globally for the firm. Earlier in her career, she led Markets businesses at Citibank and Deutsche Bank, where she developed client solutions across risk management, structured financing and fixed income derivatives.

