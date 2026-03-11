CARON FLORIDA GALA HONORS DAVE ARONBERG AND RECOVERY CHAMPIONS

Annual Event Raises Funds for Addiction Treatment Scholarships

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Treatment Centers, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare leader dedicated to addiction treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education, hosted an inspiring evening celebrating recovery at the 2026 Caron Florida Gala at the Opal Grand Resort and Spa in Delray Beach. The annual fundraising event brought together donors, alumni, and community leaders in support of Caron's mission to transform the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use disorder.

Proceeds from the gala support treatment scholarships and evidence-based addiction treatment and recovery programming, helping individuals who may not otherwise have access to lifesaving care.

The evening included a welcome reception, raffle and live auctions, awards presentations, a powerful alumni testimonial, and an elegant dinner overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Christine Storm, Regional Vice President for Caron Florida and master of ceremonies for the evening, welcomed guests and thanked donors, volunteers, and alumni for their continued support of Caron's mission. Last year, Caron provided $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance last fiscal year — including $4.75 million in scholarships and $4.75 million in financial assistance — supporting 760 individuals and families.

Caron President and CEO John Driscoll reflected on the organization's legacy and mission, emphasizing Caron's commitment to integrating scientific innovation with compassionate, family-centered care.

"At Caron, our mission is to transform the lives of individuals and families by integrating the science of addiction treatment with the heart of care," said Driscoll. "What began as one family opening their home to people struggling with addiction has grown into a global recovery community. Together with our alumni, staff, and supporters, we are carrying that legacy forward by helping the next generation of families find hope and healing."

The Partner in Recovery Award was presented to Dave Aronberg, Esq., former Palm Beach County State Attorney, in recognition of his leadership in protecting individuals and families seeking recovery from addiction. During his tenure, Aronberg founded the Delray Beach Sober Homes Task Force and led efforts to combat fraud and exploitation in the addiction treatment industry, helping expose the "Florida Shuffle" and strengthening protections for vulnerable individuals seeking care.

Mark Skibbie, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, presented the Richard J. Caron Award of Excellence to Dr. Glen and Diane Mogan for their extraordinary commitment to Caron's mission and their longstanding support of individuals and families seeking recovery.

A highlight of the evening was a moving testimonial from Caron alumnus Gabriel-Kane D., who shared his personal recovery journey and expressed gratitude to the Caron community and donors whose support makes treatment scholarships possible.

The live auction, led by auctioneer Jay Zeager, featured once-in-a-lifetime experiences and luxury travel packages, including:

VIP tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York, including an overnight stay at Resorts World Catskills

A Major League Baseball All-Star Week experience in Philadelphia, including tickets to the Home Run Derby and the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park

A luxury South African photo safari at Hippo Lakes Luxury Safari Lodge, featuring private game drives and six nights in a luxury safari tent with lake views

A Costa Rica getaway at Gaia Hotel & Reserve near Manuel Antonio National Park, including guided nature experiences and spa services

Approximately 220 guests attended the gala, including John Driscoll, President and CEO of Caron Treatment Centers; Richard Caron, son of founders Richard and Catherine Caron; former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Esq., Dr. Javier Ley, Executive Vice President of Caron Florida; Dr. Adam Scioli, Medical Director of Caron Treatment Centers; Liz Quirantes, Emmy Award-winning news anchor, Dr. Mo Sarhan, Medical Director of Caron Florida; and members of Caron's Florida Regional Advisory Board.

Sponsors included Mark Skibbie and Claudia Arriaga, Steven Wall and Julie Uebler, Shaina's Wish, Robinson & Casey, PLLC, Atlantic Recovery Homes, and Florida Atlantic University Schmidt College of Medicine, along with many generous individuals and organizations committed to supporting recovery and expanding access to addiction treatment.

The 2026 Gala Host Committee included CJ Alecci, Richard Casey, Dr. Lisa Corsa, Anella Di Vito, Pam Feinberg-Rivkin, Christina Fasciana, Macy Foley, Sarah Frias, Justine Guggenheim-Locksley, Irini Lygnos, Dr. Donna Marks, John Puls, and Craig Robinson.

In addition to Caron Florida operations, Caron provides services at its main campus in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York City. Caron provides a full continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery services. Caron provides specialized treatment programs for young adults, women, men and older adults. Caron's signature programming provides concierge treatment for executives and older adults. For more information, please visit caron.org or @CaronTreatment.

