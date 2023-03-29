Carotenoids Global Market to 2030: Innovative Technologies for the Extraction of Carotenoids Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carotenoids Market, By Type, By Application, By Source, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for carotenoids was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to experience a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of carotenoids as food colorants and in dietary supplements due to their antioxidant properties and vitamins, as well as research and development efforts to improve their quality.

The market is being driven by rising demand for carotenoids in food, which are important for maintaining good health. The growth of end-use industries is also expected to drive revenue growth, as carotenoids are known to have health benefits such as lowering the risk of certain cancers and eye diseases, as well as reducing inflammation in the body.

The healthcare sector is expected to benefit from the growth of the market, especially in terms of lung cancer prevention.

Carotenoids are also known to help prevent cardiovascular disease and support the immune system. While there are over 750 types of carotenoids produced by plants and algae, fruits and vegetables only provide around 40-50 carotenoids in the human diet. As a result, there is increasing investment in the development of carotenoid products by the healthcare industry to meet the demand for these nutrients.

Market Dynamics

Driver:

Innovative technologies for the extraction of carotenoids

The market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increased research and development aimed at optimizing carotenoid extraction, using novel and environmentally friendly techniques, and maintaining their stability through encapsulation processes.

Marine microalgae and seaweeds are a sustainable source of several bioactive natural carotenoids such as -carotene, lutein, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, violaxanthin, and fucoxanthin, which have recently gained interest for large-scale production for commercial and industrial use in food, medicine, and cosmetics.

Although traditional processing methods based on solvent extraction have been used for isolating carotenoids, they have several limitations such as low efficiency, selectivity, high solvent consumption, and lengthy treatment times. To overcome these limitations, new extraction techniques such as electrotechnologies, including Pulsed Electric Field (PEF), are being developed as non-thermal, environmentally friendly extraction methods.

PEF-assisted extraction uses repeating electric frequencies and a strong electric field for extremely brief intervals, which provides more efficiency during extraction, and can be set up for batch or continuous flow. The increasing interest of various players to get into the carotenoids market is driving market revenue growth.

Restraint:

Risks associated with high doses of carotenoids

The market revenue growth for carotenoids is expected to be hampered by several risks associated with their use. Supplements containing high dosages of certain carotenoids have been shown to have negative effects on the progression of lung cancer in smokers, which has led to the implementation of strict regulatory rules to evaluate their safety and efficacy.

Additionally, carotenoids' use in pharmaceutical products has been limited due to several negative properties, including water insolubility, high melting point, carotenoid instability, sensitivity to heat and oxygen, large particle size in final drug formulations, and resulting poor bioavailability of carotenoids. These factors are expected to constrain market revenue growth.

