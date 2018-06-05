Carowinds Kicks Off Summer With New Great Carolina Fest Celebration

Mouth-watering Food

Six genuine Carolina dishes will be available in tastings, found in kiosks near Harmony Hall. Guests can try all of the chef's creations or mix and match as they please. Choices include Bourbon Peach Pie, Bacon-wrapped Quail, Shrimp and Grits, Crispy Banana Pudding, Roasted Corn and a Pulled Pork Spring Roll. Tasting cards are $25 and include six tastes.

Select dining locations throughout the park will also feature special dishes such as fried green tomato and bacon sandwiches, pimento cheese fries and peach funnel cakes, only available during Great Carolina Fest. Some dishes are even included on our dining plans.

Foot-stomping Entertainment

Regional artists will fill our Great Carolina Fest stages music from across the Carolinas. Sing along with dueling pianos, enjoy a variety of country genres at the Stateline Stage or sip a local brew entertained by the unexpected instrumentation of Brew Beatz. Artists appearing during the festival include Brew Beatz, Brie Capone, the Hinson Sisters and national artist Rockie Lynne.

Down-home family fun

Games on the lawn with The Great Carolina Game Crew, selfies in a giant Adirondack chair, sipping signature iced tea on the Sweet Tea Terrace while listening to musical storytelling of days gone by…this is wholesome, hometown full for all.

Food Network Star Damaris Phillips will appear on the Stateline Stage Saturday, June 9 at 1:00 and 2:30 for cooking and storytelling followed by meet-and-greets.

For park hours, show times, tickets and a complete listing of attractions, visit carowinds.com.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre theme park located on the border of North and South Carolina, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 13 world-class rollercoasters and Carolina Harbor, a top-rated 26-acre water park.

Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

