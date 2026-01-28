CarParts.com Closes Transaction to Transition Manila Captive Operations to Lean Solutions Group for New Efficiencies and Long-Term Savings

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), a technology-driven leader in the automotive aftermarket, today announced that it has closed a transaction pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement and a Master Services Agreement under which it will transition its Manila-based captive operations to Lean Staffing Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-enabled business operations solutions. This transaction is intended to support greater operational focus and expanded opportunities for CarParts.com's Manila team.

Under the agreement, Lean Solutions Group has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CarParts.com (Philippines) Inc., and, under the Master Services Agreement, Lean Solutions Group will operate the Manila organization, including its teams across Customer Service, Back Office, Finance and Accounting, Marketing, and Technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com, said, "Over the years, our Manila organization has grown to hundreds of employees, which requires a significant operational footprint. With the meaningful investments CarParts.com has made in proprietary tools, AI, and modern workflow systems, we are now able to operate more efficiently, streamline processes, and support our people with technology that reduces repetitive tasks and allows them to focus on work that draws on their skills and experience."

The move is intended to streamline CarParts.com's operations, reduce complexity, and enable the organization to focus more intently on its U.S.-based distribution network, supply chain investments, technology innovation, and customer experience initiatives.

By partnering with Lean Solutions Group, a best-in-class operator and global organization with nearly 10,000 employees, the Manila-based team supporting CarParts.com is expected to have access to greater career mobility, deeper training resources, and broader long-term growth opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome CarParts.com's Manila team into Lean Solutions Group," said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "These individuals bring tremendous talent and experience, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to deliver strong results."

The transaction closed on January 27, 2026, with both organizations committed to maintaining service continuity and supporting employees throughout the change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected operational efficiencies, complexity reduction, anticipated cost savings, and expected benefits to employees and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to service transition and continuity, employee retention, realization of anticipated cost savings and efficiencies, and execution and integration challenges. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in CarParts.com's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CarParts.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair, maintenance, and upgrade solutions. Taking a customer-first approach, we deliver a seamless, mobile-friendly shopping experience across our website and app. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value backed by our nationwide, company-operated distribution network, fast shipping and experienced customer service team, CarParts.com aims to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance and repair. The company operates CarParts.com and a portfolio of private-label and marketplace brands, including CarParts Wholesale, JC Whitney, Garage-Pro, Evan Fischer, and more. For more information, visit CarParts.com. CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group is a global business services provider delivering scalable, high-performance nearshore and offshore solutions across logistics, transportation, retail, e-commerce, and corporate support functions. With a strong presence in the Philippines and Latin America, Lean Solutions Group supports some of the world's most recognized brands with world-class operational capabilities.

