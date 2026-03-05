CarParts.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, and a premier destination for vehicle repair and maintenance needs, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2025 (53 weeks) Summary vs. Fiscal Year 2024 (52 weeks)

Closed $35.7 million strategic investment from A-Premium, ZongTeng Group, and CDH Investments.

Net sales decreased 7% to $547.5 million.

Gross profit of $179.3 million vs. $196.7 million, with gross margin of 32.8%.

Net loss was ($50.4) million, or ($0.82) per share, compared to a net loss of ($40.6) million, or ($0.71) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($14.0) million vs. $(7.1) million.

Cash of $25.8 million and inventory of $95.2 million as of January 3, 2026.

Our mobile app has cumulative net downloads of 1.3 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 (14 weeks) Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter (13 weeks)

Net sales decreased to $120.4 million, down 10% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $39.9 million vs. $43.4 million, with gross margin of 33.2% vs. 32.5%.

Net loss was ($11.6) million, or ($0.17) per share, compared to a net loss of ($15.4) million, or ($0.27) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($2.2) million vs. ($6.8) million.

Management Commentary

David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In 2025, we closed a $35.7 million strategic investment, completed a full cost structure reset, and built an operating model delivering results every quarter. Our A-Premium partnership is at a $35 million annual revenue run rate — with a clear path to $50 million near-term and eventually exceeding $100 million at attractive contribution margins — without requiring us to carry the inventory or working capital.

The evidence is in the results. Q4, historically our weakest quarter, was stronger than Q3 — marking four consecutive quarters of improvement in contribution margin, fixed operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. In Q4, adjusted EBITDA improved nearly $5 million year over year and gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 33.2%. Marketing efficiency improved close to 300 basis points between Q1 and Q4. Retention channel revenue, such as email and SMS, increased from 6.7% to over 10% of ecommerce revenue, and our mobile app represented over 13%, up from 7.8% in the prior-year period.

On costs, we consolidated our Virginia warehouse operations into our four remaining facilities, leveraged our ZongTeng partnership, and transitioned our Manila operations to Lean Solutions Group. Those actions are complete, and the company today is leaner, more focused, and built for our current revenue scale.

Our path to free cash flow is not dependent on a demand rebound. It's driven by higher contribution margins, a materially lower fixed cost base, and improving capital efficiency through our partnerships. This is an execution story, not a turnaround narrative."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal year 2025 included 53 weeks compared to 52 weeks in fiscal year 2024.

Net sales in fiscal year 2025 were $547.5 million, down 7% from $588.8 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the Company's efforts to increase profitability by rationalizing marketing spend.

Gross profit was $179.3 million in fiscal year 2025 compared to $196.7 million in fiscal year 2024, with gross margin decreasing 60 basis points to 32.8%. The decrease was primarily driven by product mix and the impact of tariffs, partially offset by pricing increases.

Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2025 were $228.2 million compared to $237.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by favorable payroll costs due to headcount reductions and favorable marketing spend, partially offset by the impairment loss on long-lived assets.

Net loss in fiscal year 2025 was ($50.4) million compared to a net loss of ($40.6) million in fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by lower net sales and an impairment loss on long-lived assets, partially offset by lower operating expenses, including favorable payroll costs and marketing spend.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2025 was ($14.0) million compared to ($7.1) million in fiscal year 2024.

On January 3, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $25.8 million, $25.2 million convertible notes payable balance and no revolver loan balance, compared to a $36.4 million cash balance, no revolver loan balance and no convertible notes payable balances at prior fiscal year-end December 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2025 included 14 weeks compared to 13 weeks in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $120.4 million, down 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $39.9 million compared to $43.4 million, with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 33.2%.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $51.2 million compared to $58.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($11.6) million compared to a net loss of ($15.4) million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was ($2.2) million compared to ($6.8) million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA" in this earnings release and on today's scheduled conference call, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA consist of net loss before (a) interest expense (income), net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; (e) impairment of long-lived assets; (f) share-based compensation expense; (g) workforce transition costs; (h) distribution center costs; and (i) strategic alternatives exploration costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided below.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as measures of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):





Fourteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Fifty-Three

Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks

Ended





January 3, 2026

December 28, 2024

January 3, 2026

December 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 120.43

$ 133.54

$ 547.53

$ 588.85

Gross profit

$ 39.95

$ 43.45

$ 179.35

$ 196.74







33.2 %

32.5 %

32.8 %

33.4 % Operating expense

$ 51.22

$ 58.92

$ 228.22

$ 237.37







42.5 %

44.1 %

41.7 %

40.3 % Net loss

$ (11.56)

$ (15.42)

$ (50.44)

$ (40.60)







(9.6) %

(11.5) %

(9.2) %

(6.9) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2.17)

$ (6.83)

$ (14.01)

$ (7.06)







(1.8) %

(5.1) %

(2.6) %

(1.2) %

The table below reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





Fourteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Fifty-Three

Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks

Ended



January 3, 2026

December 28, 2024

January 3, 2026

December 28, 2024 Net loss

$ (11,564)

$ (15,418)

$ (50,443)

$ (40,601) Depreciation and amortization



4,919



5,539



20,621



18,975 Amortization of intangible assets



10



88



50



121 Interest expense (income), net



219



(61)



814



(301) Income tax provision



73



7



362



267 EBITDA

$ (6,343)

$ (9,845)

$ (28,596)

$ (21,539) Stock compensation expense

$ 674

$ 3,018

$ 8,108

$ 11,985 Workforce transition costs(1)



(189)



—



1,468



617 Distribution center costs(2)



—



—



393



1,882 Strategic alternatives exploration costs(3)



—



—



929



— Impairment of long-lived assets(4)



3,690



—



3,690



— Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2,168)

$ (6,827)

$ (14,008)

$ (7,055)

______________________ (1) We incurred workforce transition costs, primarily related to severance, mainly as part of our recent workforce reductions in the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and in the second quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, we reversed severance expense that was previously recorded in the second quarter of 2025. (2) In 2024, we incurred certain non-recurring costs, primarily overlapping rent expense, attributable to moving to our new Las Vegas, Nevada distribution center. In the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a $393 loss on early lease termination in connection with a lease termination agreement related to the closure of our Virginia distribution center. (3) We incurred certain costs, primarily legal and advisor costs, attributable to our exploration of strategic alternatives in 2025. (4) In 2025, we recorded an impairment loss on our long-lived assets. For further information, refer to "Note 3 – Property and Equipment, Net" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8, of the Form 10-K.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)







Fiscal Year Ended



January 3,

December 28,



2026

2024 Net sales

$ 547,525

$ 588,846 Cost of sales (1)



368,177



392,107 Gross profit



179,348



196,739 Operating expense



228,223



237,374 Loss from operations



(48,875)



(40,635) Other income (expense):











Other income, net



493



1,466 Interest expense



(1,699)



(1,165) Total other (expense) income, net



(1,206)



301 Loss before income taxes



(50,081)



(40,334) Income tax provision



362



267 Net loss



(50,443)



(40,601) Other comprehensive gain:











Foreign currency adjustments



—



87 Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan



168



185 Total other comprehensive gain



168



272 Comprehensive loss

$ (50,275)

$ (40,329) Net loss per share:











Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.82)

$ (0.71) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:











Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share



61,195



57,026

______________________ (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Data)







January 3,

December 28,



2026

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,821

$ 36,397 Accounts receivable, net



7,061



6,098 Inventory, net



95,180



90,353 Other current assets



6,996



6,020 Total current assets



135,058



138,868 Property and equipment, net



20,191



32,206 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



18,586



26,682 Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net



7,233



10,765 Other non-current assets



3,788



2,053 Total assets

$ 184,856

$ 210,574 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 44,884

$ 60,365 Accrued expenses



24,642



16,083 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



4,858



5,810 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



2,767



3,471 Other current liabilities



4,090



4,694 Total current liabilities



81,241



90,423 Convertible notes payable



25,161



— Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



15,771



23,203 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



6,082



8,842 Other non-current liabilities



3,125



2,931 Total liabilities



131,380



125,399 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 70,048 and 57,454 shares issued

and outstanding as of January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024 (of which 3,786 are treasury

stock)



65



61 Treasury stock



(11,912)



(11,912) Additional paid-in capital



344,118



325,546 Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,223



1,055 Accumulated deficit



(280,018)



(229,575) Total stockholders' equity



53,476



85,175 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 184,856

$ 210,574

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)







Fiscal Year Ended



January 3,

December 28,



2026

2024 Operating activities











Net loss

$ (50,443)

$ (40,601) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization expense



20,621



18,975 Amortization of intangible assets



50



121 Impairment of long-lived assets



3,690



— Noncash interest expense



161



— Share-based compensation expense



8,108



11,985 Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



55



43 Stock awards related to officers and directors stock purchase plan from payroll deferral



—



10 Gain from disposition of assets



—



(70) Amortization of deferred financing costs



206



65 Loss on early lease termination



393



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(964)



1,267 Inventory



(4,828)



38,547 Other current assets



(989)



102 Other non-current assets



(1,994)



1,168 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(7,672)



(21,187) Other current liabilities



(603)



(615) Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current



(407)



1,514 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term



178



(1,131) Other non-current liabilities



362



145 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(34,076)



10,338 Investing activities











Additions to property and equipment



(7,961)



(20,573) Payments for intangible assets



—



(76) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



64



92 Net cash used in investing activities



(7,897)



(20,557) Financing activities











Borrowings from revolving loan payable



20,675



229 Payments made on revolving loan payable



(20,675)



(229) Proceeds from convertible notes payable



25,000



— Payments on finance leases



(3,444)



(4,311) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP



173



359 Proceeds from issuance of common stock



10,733



— Payment of issuance costs - common stock



(383)



— Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



(682)



(470) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



31,397



(4,422) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



—



87 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(10,576)



(14,554) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



36,397



50,951 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 25,821

$ 36,397 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











Right-of-use operating asset acquired

$ —

$ 12,857 Accrued asset purchases

$ 404

$ 502 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment

$ 835

$ 746 Accrued issuance costs - purchase agreement

$ 550

$ — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes

$ (93)

$ 178 Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,499

$ 1,165 Cash received during the period for interest

$ 885

$ 1,466

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.