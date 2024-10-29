CarParts.com Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, and a premier destination for vehicle repair and maintenance needs, is reporting results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales decreased to $144.8 million , down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

, down 13% from the year-ago quarter. Gross profit of $51.0 million vs. $54.8 million .

vs. . Gross margin of 35.2%, up from 32.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was ($10.0) million , or ($0.17) per share, compared to a net loss of ($2.5) million , or ($0.04) per share.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share. Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.2) million vs. $3.0 million .

vs. . Cash of $38.1 million and no revolver debt.

and no revolver debt. Our mobile app has cumulative downloads of over 550,000, more than double the number from the beginning of the year.

New semi-automated Las Vegas distribution center fully operational and handling 20% of company volume.

Management Commentary

"Over the last 12 months, we have been working on re-platforming carparts.com to increase performance and shorten our development cycles. I'm proud to announce that carparts.com is now on a best-in-class cloud-based infrastructure which allows us to roll out new features faster than ever.

We have recently rolled out several strategic initiatives, such as our partnership with SimpleTire, offering a full assortment of tires with installation, our new shipping and product protection offering, and VIN lookup that has 30,000 uses in just two weeks. Although we are early in the journey, all these initiatives are seeing take rates and usage higher than anticipated.

Additionally, we are happy to announce the launch of our eBay store in Canada with a full assortment of mechanical parts. We are leveraging our best-in-class catalog and marketplaces capabilities to capture incremental revenue in this new global market. Early signs are positive, and as we continue to ramp up, we believe it could become a top line revenue driver.

On the Amazon front, we have recently completed a pilot, leveraging the Amazon fulfillment network to offer a selection of our private label parts. This program offers amazon shoppers our private label products with fast delivery and Prime badging.

Our OE premium brands are up 24% YOY, our European brands are up 23% YOY, and finally, our wholesale commercial sales channel, excluding the impact of our Vegas move, is up mid-single digits" said David Meniane, CEO.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $144.8 million, down 13% from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by deliberate price increases to focus on higher value customers, support gross margin expansion, a continued challenging consumer environment in the industry, and one-time impacts from the Crowd Strike issue and hurricanes Helene and Milton in the quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter was $51.0 million compared to $54.8 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin increasing 230 basis points to 35.2%, and up sequentially from 33.5% last quarter. This improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by our price increases and lower product costs resulting in expanded product margins, partially offset by unfavorable freight costs.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $60.9 million compared to $57.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter was ($10.0) million compared to a net loss of ($2.5) million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was ($1.2) million compared to $3.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

On September 28, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $38.1 million and no revolver debt, compared to no revolver debt and a $51.0 million cash balance at prior fiscal year-end December 30, 2023.

2024 Outlook

Due to the unexpected and continued impact from hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Company is narrowing and lowering our full year net revenue guidance by $5 million to $595 million to $600 million; however, the Company is narrowing our expected gross margin guidance to the high end of the range, from 32%-34% to 33%-34%.

Conference Call

CarParts.com CEO David Meniane, CFO Ryan Lockwood and COO Michael Huffaker will host a conference call today to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA" in this earnings release and on today's scheduled conference call, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA consist of net loss before (a) interest (income) expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; (e) share-based compensation expense; (f) workforce transition costs; and (g) distribution center costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided below.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as measures of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):





Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended





September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 144.75

$ 166.86

$ 455.31

$ 519.33

Gross profit

$ 50.98

$ 54.82

$ 153.29

$ 177.81







35.2 %

32.9 %

33.7 %

34.2 % Operating expense

$ 60.90

$ 57.73

$ 178.46

$ 180.94







42.1 %

34.6 %

39.2 %

34.8 % Net loss

$ (10.02)

$ (2.52)

$ (25.18)

$ (2.14)







(6.9) %

(1.5) %

(5.5) %

(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1.16)

$ 3.05

$ (0.23)

$ 18.72







(0.8) %

1.8 %

(0.1) %

3.6 %

The table below reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





























Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended



September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net loss

$ (10,018)

$ (2,517)

$ (25,183)

$ (2,137) Depreciation & amortization



4,956



4,430



13,436



12,596 Amortization of intangible assets



12



8



33



28 Interest (income) expense, net



(35)



(449)



(240)



(323) Income tax provision



135



114



260



396 EBITDA

$ (4,950)

$ 1,586

$ (11,694)

$ 10,560 Stock compensation expense

$ 3,057

$ 1,462

$ 8,967

$ 8,158 Workforce transition costs(1)



26



—



617



— Distribution center costs(2)



705



—



1,882



— Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,162)

$ 3,048

$ (228)

$ 18,718

___________________________ (1) We incurred workforce transition costs, primarily related to severance, as part of our recent workforce reductions. (2) We incurred certain non-recurring costs, primarily overlapping rent expense, attributable to moving to our new Las Vegas, Nevada distribution center.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales

$ 144,751

$ 166,864

$ 455,310

$ 519,334 Cost of sales (1)



93,769



112,047



302,016



341,524 Gross profit



50,982



54,817



153,294



177,810 Operating expense



60,900



57,734



178,457



180,935 Loss from operations



(9,918)



(2,917)



(25,163)



(3,125) Other income (expense):























Other income, net



345



874



1,136



2,427 Interest expense



(310)



(360)



(896)



(1,043) Total other income, net



35



514



240



1,384 Loss before income taxes



(9,883)



(2,403)



(24,923)



(1,741) Income tax provision



135



114



260



396 Net loss



(10,018)



(2,517)



(25,183)



(2,137) Other comprehensive (loss) gain:























Foreign currency adjustments



—



—



87



— Unrealized (loss) gain on deferred compensation trust assets



—



(21)



—



27 Total other comprehensive (loss) gain



—



(21)



87



27 Comprehensive loss

$ (10,018)

$ (2,538)

$ (25,096)

$ (2,110) Net loss per share:























Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.04) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share



57,334



57,179



56,897



56,252

_______________________ (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par Value Data)





September 28,

December 30,



2024

2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,105

$ 50,951 Accounts receivable, net



8,427



7,365 Inventory, net



97,235



128,901 Other current assets



6,477



6,121 Total current assets



150,244



193,338 Property and equipment, net



34,494



26,389 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



28,029



19,542 Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net



11,808



15,255 Other non-current assets



3,064



3,331 Total assets

$ 227,639

$ 257,855 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 59,715

$ 77,851 Accrued expenses



19,020



20,770 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



5,668



4,749 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



3,655



4,308 Other current liabilities



4,843



5,308 Total current liabilities



92,901



112,986 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



24,797



16,742 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



9,680



12,327 Other non-current liabilities



3,062



2,969 Total liabilities



130,440



145,024 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 57,386 and 56,303 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023 (of which 3,786 are treasury

stock)



61



60 Treasury stock



(11,912)



(11,912) Additional paid-in capital



322,337



312,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income



870



783 Accumulated deficit



(214,157)



(188,974) Total stockholders' equity



97,199



112,831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 227,639

$ 257,855

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, In Thousands)





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



September 28,

September 30,



2024

2023 Operating activities











Net loss

$ (25,183)

$ (2,137) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization expense



13,436



12,596 Amortization of intangible assets



33



28 Share-based compensation expense



8,967



8,158 Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



31



17 Stock awards related to officers and directors stock purchase plan from payroll deferral



7



— Gain from disposition of assets



(70)



(75) Amortization of deferred financing costs



49



49 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(1,063)



(3,185) Inventory



31,666



11,616 Other current assets



(355)



1 Other non-current assets



261



(199) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(19,352)



31,208 Other current liabilities



(465)



386 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current



1,259



613 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term



(772)



(723) Other non-current liabilities



93



(488) Net cash provided by operating activities



8,542



57,865 Investing activities











Additions to property and equipment



(18,146)



(7,380) Payments for intangible assets



(76)



— Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



92



83 Net cash used in investing activities



(18,130)



(7,297) Financing activities











Borrowings from revolving loan payable



168



159 Payments made on revolving loan payable



(168)



(159) Payments on finance leases



(3,243)



(3,592) Repurchase of treasury stock



—



(2,151) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP



359



483 Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



(461)



— Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—



2,604 Net cash used in financing activities



(3,345)



(2,656) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



87



— Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(12,846)



47,912 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



50,951



18,767 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 38,105

$ 66,679 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











Right-of-use operating asset acquired

$ 12,857

$ — Right-of-use finance asset acquired

$ —

$ 784 Accrued asset purchases

$ 907

$ 658 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment

$ 561

$ 589 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 48

$ 180 Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 896

$ 1,042 Cash received during the period for interest

$ 1,136

$ 1,365

