CarParts.com Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORRANCE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2020 after market close to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call live via an audio webcast on the Company's website per the link below, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register your name and organization. The audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

If you are unable to join via the webcast, you may dial in to the call at 833-649-1138 (domestic) or 918-922-3112 (international) using access code 9326289. A telephone replay will also be available on the same day through August 17, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using access code 9326289.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

For over 20 years, CarParts.com has been a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. With over 50 million parts delivered, we've helped everyday drivers across the continental United States find the right parts to keep their vehicles on the road.

With a focus on the end-to-end customer experience, we've designed our website and sourcing network to simplify the way drivers get the parts they need. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. And with our own wide distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out all the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs to provide quality parts at a discount for our loyal customers. Combined with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get parts delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA, or Cody Slach

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.carparts.com

