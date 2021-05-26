CarParts.com to Present at the 2021 Citi Consumer Access Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is scheduled to attend the 2021 Citi Consumer Access Conference being held this year in a virtual format on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Citi representative. Alternatively, please contact CarParts.com's investor relations at [email protected].

CarParts.com recently announced record Q1 2021 sales of $144.8 million, up 65% year over year, and record Q1 2021 gross profit of $49.2 million, up 65% year over year. Additionally, CarParts.com reiterated its long-term goal of 20-25% compounded sales growth. Further information including the most recent investor presentation is available at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

For over 20 years, CarParts.com has been a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing replacement parts, hard parts, and performance parts and accessories. With over 50 million parts delivered, we've helped everyday drivers across the continental United States find the right parts to keep their vehicles on the road.

With a focus on the end-to-end customer experience, we've designed our website and sourcing network to simplify the way drivers get the parts they need. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offers customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. And with our own wide distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out all the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs to provide quality parts at a discount for our loyal customers. Combined with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get parts delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

