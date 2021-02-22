Carpet Cleaning Innovator Zerorez Atlanta Cleans Up Their Customer Experience while Drastically Cutting Frustration of Remote Agents with Bright Pattern Contact Center

Zerorez Atlanta experienced outages lasting as long as five hours every couple of months with its existing cloud contact center provider, and they lacked remote functionality for their fully remote workforce. The company also experienced problems integrating the contact center platform to its proprietary CRM. After evaluating multiple vendors, Zerorez Atlanta chose to partner with Bright Pattern because of its flexible integrations, ease-of-use, modern technology and features, and significantly lower setup costs.

With Bright Pattern's platform, Zerorez Atlanta saw a massive decrease in agent frustration, with complaints from agents dropping by 75% in the first month alone. Zerorez Atlanta has also seen almost no downtime, allowing the company to provide better customer service without the frequent outages experienced with its prior cloud contact center provider. Zerorez Atlanta has also seen cost savings and fast ROI due to a combination of lower deployment costs and the elimination of lengthy, frequent downtime. Zerorez Atlanta has already saved an average of 30 to 40 dollars per agent per month while also reducing average call handling times by at least 30 seconds per call since moving to Bright Pattern. Furthermore, Bright Pattern's software was able to automatically diagnose connectivity issues for remote workers and notify Zerorez Atlanta agents when connectivity issues were caused by the agent's internet connection.

"When we implemented Bright Pattern's platform, agent frustration dropped dramatically," exclaimed Brandon Colton, Customer Care Operations Manager at Zerorez Atlanta. "Rather than spending all day fighting the software, agents are now helping customers. Bright Pattern has made being a 100% remote workforce easy and reliable. From the moment we partnered with Bright Pattern, the process couldn't have been smoother."

Zerorez Atlanta plans to integrate more technology with Bright Pattern's platform to make the customer and agent experience even better and more tailored for their use cases. In the upcoming months, Zerorez Atlanta plans to implement AI into their CX operations through chatbots and live chat on their website.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

