Carrefour Israel and A2Z Cust2Mate to Deploy 4,000 Smart Shopping Carts Nationwide

TORONTO and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Global Retail, a leading franchisee of the Global Carrefour group (Carrefour Israel) and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) have entered a five-year strategic agreement, valued at approximately $50 million, to deploy 4000 smart carts across Carrefour Israel stores, alongside a comprehensive data, retail media and digital services collaboration. This landmark agreement positions Carrefour Israel as one of the first retailers in the world to implement smart cart technology at this scale, establishing a model for future deployments across international markets.

The rollout is set to begin in the third quarter of 2026 across six Carrefour Israel flagship stores and includes end to end delivery of smart carts, charging infrastructure, advanced software systems, as well as full implementation, training, and long-term support. No later than May 30, 2026 a detailed Service Level Agreement will be finalized, including the key performance indicators that the smart carts are required to meet.

Built on a recurring revenue model, the agreement extends beyond the deployment of smart carts to elevate the in-store shopping journey. The agreement positions the companies to capture value from two of retail's fastest growing segments: the $170 billion global retail media market and the retail data monetization sector projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2033. Under the agreement, Carrefour Israel grants A2Z Cust2Mate exclusive retail media and data monetization capabilities across its smart cart platform deployed throughout the Carrefour Israel chain for the duration of the smart cart deployment.

"At Carrefour Israel, we are proud to lead by pioneering smart cart technology at this unprecedented commercial scale," said Michael Luboschitz, CEO of Carrefour Israel. "The agreement signed is expected to generate for Carrefour Israel profits of approximately $35 million dollars. Deployment of the Cust2mate Smart Carts in our stores will grant our shoppers an improved shopper experience, enabling them to enjoy personalized and targeted promotions and a quicker checkout, increasing the same store year on year sales, and improving our operational efficiency, resulting in profits estimated at an additional tens of millions of dollars. The future of retail is fundamentally technological, and we are proud to be the leaders driving that evolution. This agreement is a strategic signal of our commitment to digital transformation. By deploying the A2Z Cust2Mate platform, we are establishing a new global standard for connected, data driven, and personalized shopping experiences that are engineered for scale."

"The nationwide deployment of our smart carts with Carrefour Israel marks a defining moment for the industry and reflects a strong level of trust in our platform, technology, and long-term vision," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "By transforming existing retail infrastructure into a high-performance digital ecosystem, we are not only enhancing the shopping experience, but also converting in-store traffic into scalable, recurring retail media and data monetization revenue, establishing a powerful new profit engine and positioning A2Z Cust2Mate at the forefront of the next era of global in-store retail."

About Carrefour Israel

Carrefour Israel is one of the largest food retailers in Israel, operating 150 stores nationwide under a range of modern retail formats. The company is a local franchise member of the global Carrefour Group, one of the world's largest retail organizations, with thousands of stores across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Carrefour Israel brings Carrefour's internationally recognized retail formats, private-label brands, and global standards of retail innovation to the Israeli market, with a strong focus on value, quality, and digitally enabled shopping experiences. For more information, visit https://www.carrefour.co.il/.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.