Carrefour S.A Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Carrefour S.A. (Carrefour) is a global consumer goods retailer that operates multi-format and omni-channel retail platforms. The company owns and operates a wide network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores worldwide.

The company provides a portfolio of food and non-food products, including fresh produce, local specialties, consumer goods, clothing, consumer electronics, home furnishing goods, and cultural goods. Carrefour also offers various services such as ticket booking, floral service, home delivery, photo printing, and track rental services. The company's operations spread across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



Scope

Carrefour aims to achieve threefold increase in its ecommerce gross merchandise value to reach €10bn by 2026, it will also invest €3 billion between 2022 and 2026 to boost digital commerce and profits.

Carrefour initiated the move2cloud strategy for migrating its information technology systems to the cloud. Till date it has already moved 30% of group applications to the cloud and aims to become a fully cloud-based company by 2026.

Carrefour is tapping the power of AI to optimize its supply chain including inventory management, and reduce waste. AI solutions help the company efficiently manage inventory levels across its warehouses serving both physical outlets and ecommerce services.

Carrefour is leveraging blockchain technology to allow customers get details related to products they consume. Customers can scan the QR code on the packaging using their smartphone and track the entire lifecycle of the product.

Carrefour has partnered with Capgemini and SAP to deploy SAP S/4HANA solution, ensuring financial and accounting data are distributed in a transparent, simple and accessible manner.

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership and Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

