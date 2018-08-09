Carrick Capital Partners Appoints Chris Wenner Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled businesses including SaaS, Software, BPO and Transaction Processing, today announced the promotion of Chris Wenner to Managing Director.

"Chris has been with Carrick since before we closed our first fund. He started as an associate and has earned frequent promotions for exceptional performance and the value he brings to our portfolio companies," explained Carrick Capital Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director Jim Madden.

Chris Wenner originally joined Carrick Capital Partners in 2012. Formerly a Director at Carrick and a member of the founding team, Chris is involved in all areas of Carrick's investing activities. He leads the firm's thematic sourcing effort focusing on healthcare, cyber security, and enterprise software. Chris serves as an active board director or observer of Saviynt, InstaMed, Discovery Health Partners, and Complia Health.

"A member of the founding team, Chris embodies the strategic, collaborative and productive work ethic that is characteristic of the Carrick culture. The success he has earned in finding investable companies is particularly noteworthy. We couldn't be happier to welcome him as a partner today," added Carrick Capital Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director Marc McMorris.

Prior to joining Carrick, Chris worked at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and private capital transactions in the technology industry for clients including Oracle, Google and Hewlett-Packard. Chris graduated from the University of California with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

