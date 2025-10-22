Carrick Capital Partners Leads $31.5 Million Investment in Veritas Prime

Minority investment to accelerate growth in BPaaS and SAP S/4 finance practice

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced a minority investment in Veritas Prime, a leading provider of SAP SuccessFactors and payroll technology solutions.

Veritas Prime is a leading partner to the SAP SuccessFactors and Payroll suite, and the only partner that offers E2E implementation, license, support, and managed payroll/tax services as one bundled offering, delivered through a technology platform.

"Veritas Prime has a phenomenal track record as the leading boutique implementation and managed services partner and is highly regarded in the SAP ecosystem," said Rob Delaney, Managing Director of Carrick Capital Partners. "We see a unique opportunity to create value for customers through end-to-end HR and payroll technology solutions wrapped around the powerful SAP suite. With its exceptional blend of payroll/HR expertise, delivery capabilities, and technology assets, Veritas Prime is poised to maximize that opportunity," added Delaney.

"This investment is a pivotal milestone for Veritas Prime. Carrick's backing and expertise in the payroll and BPaaS sector, extensive and current payroll investment experience, and operational history pioneering technology-based HCM/payroll outsourcing further validates our vision and will help drive momentum in the BPaaS space," said Mike Pappis, CEO of Veritas Prime. "As organizations increasingly look to optimize business outcomes through scalable, cloud-based services, Veritas Prime is uniquely positioned to deliver integrated SAP solutions that bridge technology, process, and people."

Veritas Prime will apply these resources to further invest in technology and talent that accelerate the expansion of its Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) offerings and strengthen its SAP S/4 Finance practice.

About Veritas Prime

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Veritas Prime is a global SAP technology services firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Payroll, and SAP S/4HANA solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and client success, Veritas Prime helps organizations transform HR and finance operations through integrated technology and managed services.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies to maximize returns for investors, stimulate economic growth, and positively impact the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick addresses a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Machie Madden

[email protected]

917.868.2358

SOURCE Carrick Capital Partners