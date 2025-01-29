CARRICK CAPITAL PARTNERS APPOINTS ROB DELANEY MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PARTNER

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the promotion of Rob Delaney to Managing Director and Partner.

"Rob has consistently had a valuable impact since he joined Carrick. Through his commitment, success, and hard work, Rob has exemplified the strategic, collaborative, and productive work ethic that is characteristic of the Carrick culture. We could not be happier to welcome him as a partner today," explained Carrick Capital Partners Co-CEO Marc McMorris.

During his tenure at Carrick, Rob has been responsible for sourcing and originating new deal opportunities and executing and implementing investments leveraging Carrick's thematic sourcing specialty and Approach to Build Value (ABV). Formerly a Director at Carrick, Rob is a member of the Investment Committee. Rob serves as a Board observer at DailyPay and OnPay. Rob was also the investment lead for OnPay, and previously served as the CEO of Infinia ML.

"At Carrick we are committed to rewarding exceptional talent. Rob joined Carrick early in his career and has steadily taken on more responsibility and earned promotions due to the value of his contributions," added Carrick Capital Partners Co-CEO Jim Madden.

Rob joined Carrick in 2018 as a Senior Associate and was quickly promoted to Vice President and soon after, Director. Prior to joining Carrick, Rob earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. Rob started his career at Accenture after graduating from Lafayette College, where he was Captain of the basketball team.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies to maximize returns for investors, stimulate economic growth and positively impact the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick addresses a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

