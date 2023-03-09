Carrick Capital Partners Invests in LegalSifter

Carrick's Legal Sector Experience and Network to Propel LegalSifter Through Its Next Phase of Success Providing Contracts-Related Software and Services

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the closing of its investment in LegalSifter, a technology company that leverages differentiated artificial intelligence and human expertise to provide pre- and post-signature contracts-related software and managed services. The company will use the funding to expand its innovative set of offerings and scale operations.

As part of the transaction, Carrick Co-CEO Jim Madden and Director Ivan Whittey will join the LegalSifter board of directors, along with Varun Mehta, CEO of Factor, a Carrick portfolio company that is investing alongside Carrick in the transaction. Factor is a provider of complex legal work at scale, with a specific focus on contracting.

"As a growth-focused private equity firm with a differentiated level of expertise and network in our space, Carrick is an ideal partner. Their wealth of experience helping build legal sector pioneers such as Axiom and Factor will be extremely valuable as we enhance and scale the company," said Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter. "We are excited to leverage Carrick's funding, insights and relationships to further accelerate LegalSifter's strong growth trajectory," he added.

"We are pleased that our thematic sourcing work led to the identification of LegalSifter. Given our years of experience in this space, we are confident that the company is uniquely able to address major contracts-related pain points for enterprise and mid-market clients through its combination of software, artificial intelligence and human expertise," said Madden. "We look forward to actively supporting Kevin and the LegalSifter team through our "more than capital" investing style. We are particularly excited as this is our first investment in our new Fund IV."

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

About LegalSifter

LegalSifter is a combined intelligence™️ company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer and more affordably. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA), LegalSifter offers its products to thousands of people and partners in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.

Contact for Carrick Capital Partners:

Machie Madden

[email protected]

212.292.8560

Contact for LegalSifter:

David Heyman

[email protected]

301.351.6189

SOURCE Carrick Capital Partners