Carrick Capital Partners Promotes Ivan Whittey to Director

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the promotion of Ivan Whittey to Director.

Ivan joined Carrick in September of 2020. Formerly a Vice President at Carrick Capital Partners, Ivan leads the thematic sourcing efforts within education technology and regulatory technology. He is also responsible for evaluating and executing new investments, and supporting portfolio companies including Everspring, Exiger, and Factor Law.

"Ivan made an immediate impact in our sourcing and deal execution areas. This well-deserved promotion is a reflection on his outstanding contributions to the firm," explained Carrick Capital Partners Co-CEO Marc McMorris.

Prior to joining Carrick, Ivan was on the investing teams of Spire Capital Partners and Lindsay Goldberg. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with honors, and a BS from the Marshall School of Business of the University of Southern California.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies to maximize returns for investors, stimulate economic growth and positively impact the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick addresses a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

